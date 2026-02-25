HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Will Harry Brook stay at No 3 after stunning 100?

T20 World Cup: Will Harry Brook stay at No 3 after stunning 100?

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 13:53 IST

x

Harry Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook struck a two-run-a-ball hundred as England accomplished a tricky chase to be the first team to book their spot in the last four of the 20-team tournament. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • Harry Brook smashed a 51-ball century after his surprise promotion, rescuing England from 58/4 to seal a semifinal spot.
  • The move was backed by coach Brendon McCullum, but Brook says his No. 3 role isn’t locked in yet.
  • After a tough winter off the field, Brook delivered when it mattered most.

Harry Brook smashed a match-winning hundred in Tuesday's Super Eight match against Pakistan after being moved up the order to number three but the England captain is unsure if he will stay in the new slot for the rest of the Twenty20 World Cup.

No 3 Gamble Pays Off Big

Brook struck a two-run-a-ball hundred as England accomplished a tricky chase to be the first team to book their spot in the last four of the 20-team tournament.

Chasing 165 for victory, England lost both their openers inside three overs and slumped to 58-4 in the eighth, but Brook's maiden century in T20 Internationals set up their two-wicket victory.

 

Brook said it was head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum's idea to promote him from his usual number five slot.

"Baz is the mastermind there," he told reporters.

"He had a discussion with me this morning about going up the order and trying to maximise the powerplay and thankfully it paid off."

Despite the spectacular success of the move, Brook was unsure if he would continue at number three.

Spot Still Up for Debate

"I don't know. That's something for me and Baz to chat about," he said.

"The longer I bat, the better it is for me. It's a lot easier facing their best bowlers through the middle period when you're already set."

England's white-ball captain has endured a torrid time since news emerged of his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year, making Tuesday's knock especially sweet.

"It's probably been the hardest winter of my life, to be honest," the 27-year-old said.

"There's been a lot of stuff behind the scenes as well as not behind the scenes, but yes, it's just nice to see some rewards from my hard work away from the ground."

Shaheen Afridi shook Brook's hand after dismissing him and the Pakistan speedster said the batter had played "proper cricketing shots" throughout his 100 off 51 balls.

"I think this is the best innings of his life," Afridi said.

"The wicket was not easy. If we look at other batsmen, they were all struggling."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Moeen Ali Threatens Action Over Pakistan Boycott In The Hundred
Moeen Ali Threatens Action Over Pakistan Boycott In The Hundred
T20 WC: How Brook Destroyed Pakistan With Epic Knock!
T20 WC: How Brook Destroyed Pakistan With Epic Knock!
Harry Brook's century powers England to T20 World Cup semis
Harry Brook's century powers England to T20 World Cup semis
Unbeaten West Indies, SA set up Super 8 showdown
Unbeaten West Indies, SA set up Super 8 showdown
T20 World Cup Semis, Final Tickets Go Live But Confusion Over Venues
T20 World Cup Semis, Final Tickets Go Live But Confusion Over Venues

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Urvashi Rautela cuts cake at Mumbai airport0:41

Urvashi Rautela cuts cake at Mumbai airport

'Pak PM would have died- - -': Trump misspeaks in State of the address1:14

'Pak PM would have died- - -': Trump misspeaks in State...

Rare Appearance! Katrina Kaif Seen in the City After Months0:32

Rare Appearance! Katrina Kaif Seen in the City After Months

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO