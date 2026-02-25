T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe eye upset against India in must-win Super 8 clash

IMAGE: Zimbabwe and India face off in a must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl accepted the enormity of facing India in their backyard, but hoped the pressure of playing a clutch T20 World Cup game in front of a vociferous home crowd could bog down Suryakumar Yadav's team on Thursday.

The Group 1 Super Eights game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a must-win affair for both India and Zimbabwe after their respective defeats to South Africa and the West Indies.

"Yeah, it is a must-win match for us, but it's also a must-win game for India. There's obviously a lot at stake here, being a World Cup game and if we are to progress to the semifinals, we both want to look at winning tomorrow's game," Burl said in the pre-match press conference.

"Obviously, we don't get to play India a lot, so it's something that we really have been looking forward to. Playing India in India is a challenge in itself. They obviously got a home ground advantage, but the added pressure of both teams needing to win tomorrow's game.

"Pressure does funny things to teams. And obviously it being a World Cup, there's that added pressure as well. We hope to execute our process tomorrow," he added.

Zimbabwe bank on bowling variety

Burl hoped that the variety in their bowling would stand Zimbabwe in good stead against India.

"We're doing a lot of our homework. Obviously, India's got that firepower where they obviously go really hard in the power play and if they don't lose wickets, they've got guys that can go hard throughout. We've obviously got a lot of options (in bowling) and that's probably one of the advantages of the Zimbabwe lineup.

"We've got left-arm seamer, right-arm seamer, we've got a couple of leg-spinners, we've got an off spinner, we've got a left arm offie. So, we do have quite a lot of depth and I think it will probably just come down to what are the match-ups depending on the batters that are out there and, obviously, the combinations that we do look to go for," he added.

Bouncing back from heavy defeat

The all-rounder said Zimbabwe have put behind a heavy hammering meted out to them by West Indies.

"To be honest, I think we can only take positives from that defeat. It sounds weird, but we hadn't really had a bad game until then. So there is massive learning in that.

"And in saying that, India obviously also had their bad game against South Africa. So we're both looking to bounce back, and no better place than to do that tomorrow," he said.

Sikandar Raza fit and ready

Burl said skipper Sikandar Raza is fit to play against India after taking a blow in the match against the Caribbeans.

"Sikandar Raza is 100% playing. Good luck telling him that he's not going to play against India. Yeah, he's going to be playing," he added.