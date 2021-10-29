News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Would be great to see India vs Pakistan final, says Saqlain

T20 WC: Would be great to see India vs Pakistan final, says Saqlain

Source: ANI
October 29, 2021 10:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Saqlain Mushtaq (background) would love to have a India vs Pakistan final. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Pakistan's interim head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq would love it if his team got the opportunity to face India again in the final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

 

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with a thumping 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals India and then followed it by the resounding win against New Zealand by five-wicket. Men in Green are currently unbeaten, with a perfect two in two records at the showpiece.

"When you come with a mindset to become a world champion then you don't think about the opponent," Saqlain said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"If India makes it to the final with us, it would be a great thing because I feel -- and this is not because we became big-headed after beating them -- but because they are a strong team, everyone considers them a favourite. 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup clash.Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

“England and Australia always play tough cricket too. One doesn't have results in their hand but what we have in hand is our process, how we plan, our commitment, how we fight and bounce back and things we can control so we don't focus on results and the opponent.

“If India comes in the final, then it would be very good for the ICC, fans around the world and for world cricket -- everyone will enjoy it. They are our neighbouring country and playing one more match would only improve our relations," he pointed.

"Hats off to Dhoni, Virat, Babar, Malik, Dahani, Rizwan, Imad, Hafeez -- their picture of hugging and meeting each other after the Pak-India game has sent a strong message to the world about love," the head coach of Pakistan added.

Pakistan next face Afghanistan on Friday, followed by matches against Associate teams Namibia and Scotland. In their opener, Afghanistan had demolished Scotland to give themselves a considerable net run rate boost and sit just under their neighbours on the points table.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: Hardik unlikely to be retained by MI
IPL: Hardik unlikely to be retained by MI
PICS: All-rounder Hardik back in the nets!
PICS: All-rounder Hardik back in the nets!
T20 World Cup: De Kock apologises for BLM snub
T20 World Cup: De Kock apologises for BLM snub
Facebook renamed as 'Meta' in rebranding exercise
Facebook renamed as 'Meta' in rebranding exercise
PROTECT Cryptocurrencies From Hackers
PROTECT Cryptocurrencies From Hackers
Air India Will Help Tata Rule The Skies
Air India Will Help Tata Rule The Skies
Dr Devi want to be New York's Public Advocate
Dr Devi want to be New York's Public Advocate

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Have to take this confidence forward: Saqlain

Have to take this confidence forward: Saqlain

Will put my name in IPL auction, confirms Warner

Will put my name in IPL auction, confirms Warner

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances