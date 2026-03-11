T20 World Cup win bigger than anything for me in this life: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson attributing his successful showing in the T20 World Cup to overcoming self-doubt and the unwavering support of fans, which helped him bounce back after a challenging series against New Zealand in January.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates with the T20 World Cup trophy with team-mate Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sanju Samson played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory, with three fifties in the last three games, including the final.

He was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent performance, scoring 321 runs in five innings.

Samson expressed gratitude for the support he received from fans, saying their prayers meant more than any personal achievement.

Sanju Samson expressed heartfelt gratitude after playing a key role in India's successful campaign at the T20 World Cup, saying the moment felt like the realisation of a long-cherished dream that he once believed had slipped away.

Samson scripted a comeback for ages during the T20 World Cup as he battled inconsistency and benching to emerge as India's leading run-getter in the tournament, delivering clutch performances when it mattered the most, with a string of half-centuries from the virtual quarte-rfinal against West Indies to the title clash against New Zealand.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was also adjudged Player of the Tournament for his consistent performance, where he amassed 321 runs in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. He smashed 27 fours and 24 sixes and finished as the third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup.

He also surpassed the great Virat Kohli's total of 319 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup to register the most runs by an Indian during a single edition of the tournament.

Speaking in a video shared by BCCI on X, Samson admitted that he had always dreamed of achieving such a milestone for the country but never imagined it would unfold in the way it eventually did.

"Unbelievable, I think I already said before, I had the dream to achieve this, but I didn't know it would happen so exactly in this current moment. So very grateful. I absolutely don't have words for it, to be very honest. I know, I think genuine prayers and genuine wishes are very powerful, and when they are given by such a huge crowd, I think I can't ask for more. I think they definitely, genuinely wish and pray for me," Samson said.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates with the T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

India, who became the first team to successfully defended the T20 World Cup after beating New Zealand in the final, are also the first team to win the marquee event three times since its inception in 2007.

Reflecting on the support he received from fans across the country, Samson said the prayers from supporters meant more to him than any personal achievement.

"I think that is much, much bigger than anything for me in this life. I want to thank each and every one of you out there who has wished for me, who has prayed for me. Thank you so much, and this means the world to me. You definitely can have a dream, you can definitely think that that's what you want to achieve, but you can't plan the way to get there. That is something only one person can do. I actually lost it," Samson added.

Samson's Journey To T20 World Cup Success

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the wicketkeeper-batter had a challenging home T20I series against the Black Caps, where he amassed just 46 runs across five matches. Samson revealed that he thought his dream was broken after the New Zealand series.

"I think I left it alone after the New Zealand series. I thought my dream was broken. I actually wanted to do this, wanted to be the man for India in this World Cup, but after the New Zealand series, I thought that I didn't utilise my opportunity, and the dream is broken. But I think the world and God's grace, things turned around, and I'm very happy that what has happened here," Samson said.