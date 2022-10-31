News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Will rain dash England's semis hopes?

T20 World Cup: Will rain dash England's semis hopes?

October 31, 2022 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week's eagerly-anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

England must get past in-form New Zealand on Tuesday if they are to get their Twenty20 World Cup campaign back on track but their hopes of reaching the semi-finals would also suffer a heavy blow if the Brisbane weather refuses to play ball.

 

England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week's eagerly-anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Rain is again forecast for Tuesday and another washout would mean England could finish on a maximum of six points in Group 1 provided they beat Sri Lanka in their final game on Saturday - a tally that would likely see them fail to advance.

"It would be nice to get the full 40 overs in, so keep our fingers crossed that we get the right conditions to be able to do that," England assistant coach Paul Collingwood said.

"In World Cups you want to see ... the best sides competing against each other in an equal game. Hopefully tomorrow the rain stays away and we can manage to do that."

If 2010 champions England take four points from their last two games Jos Buttler's side could finish tied with New Zealand and Australia, which would mean net run rate would determine the top two.

Black Caps bowler Lockie Ferguson said he expected England to "come out hot" in search of a win but backed his team to see off the challenge and take a big step towards the semi-finals.

"We need to come out with our own brand of aggressive play and that's not to say that's it's anything different to what we have done ... we have a different way of going about that," Ferguson said.

"But the way Tim Southee and Trent Boult have started us off has put us a great foot forward in our first two games, so from that point of view, nothing needs to change too much, and we need to adjust to the conditions on the day."

In Tuesday's other Super 12 match, Afghanistan play 2014 champions Sri Lanka, who must win both their games and hope other results go their way to reach the last-four stage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: South Africa taking nothing for granted
T20 World Cup: South Africa taking nothing for granted
What Pak Bowler Said After Nasty Bouncer
What Pak Bowler Said After Nasty Bouncer
What Went Wrong For India
What Went Wrong For India
Dreams shattered, says father of teen killed in Morbi
Dreams shattered, says father of teen killed in Morbi
'Saw many hanging on to bridge, later fall into water'
'Saw many hanging on to bridge, later fall into water'
Pawar complains of uneasiness, admitted to hospital
Pawar complains of uneasiness, admitted to hospital
India's active Covid cases decline to 17,912
India's active Covid cases decline to 17,912

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Kohli Hotel Video: Contractor Sacked!

Kohli Hotel Video: Contractor Sacked!

Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep

Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar: Arshdeep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances