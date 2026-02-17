T20 World Cup: Will India Rest Bumrah, Hardik For Dutch Duel?

India face The Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup league match in batting-friendly conditions at the Narendra Modi stadium.

IMAGE: For the inconsequential match against The Netherlands, India may rest Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/X

India will look to continue their merry ways when they face The Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup league fixture in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

India's batting in the last three matches have depended heavily on opener Ishan Kishan, who now has two half centuries in three games.

His opening partner Abhishek Sharma is yet to fire, the top-ranked T20I batter is yet get off the mark in the tournament, recording ducks against the USA and Pakistan. He missed the match against Namibia with a stomach infection.

The game against The Netherlands is inconsequential, also they don't have the strongest bowling attack, and the no pressure game is an ideal opportunity for Abhishek to get back among the runs.

India's bowlers have also done the job for the team thus far, but the game on Wednesday could see a few get some rest ahead of the Super 8s.

Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya could be rotated, particularly if they are being preserved for the Super 8s and thereafter.

If India choose to rest Hardik or head into the match with a slightly altered middle order, Rinku Singh is likely to feature in the playing XI vs the Dutch.

Arshdeep Singh should make his return to the squad and could team up with Mohammed Siraj, who will lead India's pace attack.

Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel's spin duties will come in handy in the middle overs.

The pitch offers a par score of 185, and the fast-scoring, flat pitch will be ideal for batters. At the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, conditions are generally batting-friendly under lights, with competitive T20 par scores often in the 170 to 180 range on a typical dry surface.

The dew factor in Ahmedabad means the team that wins the toss will be happy to chase. In India's previous successful run-chases in Ahmedabad, scores around 175+ have been competitive.

In the last three games played at the venue this competition, South Africa won two quite convincingly, the last one chasing 176 against New Zealand, while the 57-run win against Canada came after they put on a massive 213. They only stuttered against Afghanistan, winning after two Super Overs.

Other than Bas de Leede, the standout performer for The Netherlands with impactful all-round contributions and Captain Scott Edwards, leading from the front with steady batting in tough conditions, India don't face a real challenge against the Dutch.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup match against The Netherlands?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: