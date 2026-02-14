Will India, Pakistan players shake hands? What Salman said...

Amidst tensions, Pakistan's captain remains undecided on a pre-match handshake with India at the T20 World Cup, emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket.

IMAGE: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss during the Asia Cup final in Dubai, September 28, 2025 Photograph: ANI

Key Points Pakistan's captain is uncertain about whether his players will shake hands with India before their T20 World Cup match.

India previously declined handshakes with Pakistan as a mark of respect for terror attack victims and in solidarity with the Indian Army.

The same protocol of no handshakes is expected to be followed during the upcoming match.

Pakistan's captain emphasizes playing the game in the spirit of cricket amidst prevailing tensions.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha remained non-committal on whether his side would shake hands with India ahead of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, but said he expects players from both teams to uphold the spirit of the game.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had announced in Dubai last September during the Asia Cup that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year. The decision was also described as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during 'Operation Sindoor'.

It is understood that the same protocol is likely to be followed on Sunday, with neither captain expected to shake hands at the toss or at the end of the match.

"We will see about it tomorrow," Agha said, on whether the custom will be followed.

With tension prevailing around the game after Pakistan's initial boycott, the skipper wanted to steer clear of any controversies and said that he would like both teams to adhere to spirit of cricket.

"I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since it's inception," Agha said.