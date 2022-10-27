News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Chahal come in for Axar against Dutch?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
October 27, 2022 06:10 IST
IMAGE: During a nets session in Sydney on Wednesday, Yuzvendra Chahal looked sharp as he beat all the top batters. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
 

After recording a thrilling win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, India may have it easier against The Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday.

India's bowling looked compact against Pakistan, especially the pace attack in Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh who were particularly impressive.

The worrying part for India will be the spin department. Rahul Dravid played two finger spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in the Pakistan match.

India will be concerned about the lull of wickets in the middle overs and with Axar getting hit for 21 runs in the one over he bowled, India would mull bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal will bring in some variation into the game with his leg spin and his ability to take wickets in the middle overs makes him an automatic replacement for Axar.

As far as India's batting goes, even though Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul were out cheaply, there looks very little chance for Rishabh Pant to break into the squad with the middle order solid as it is.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing for their T20 World Cup match against The Netherlands on Thursday?

 

Versatile Arshdeep has tools to emulate Zaheer
Hardik on 'Mankading': To hell with spirit of game!
Former players question contentious no ball call
PIX: Bayern oust Barca; Liverpool, Porto advance
How rain, Ireland put England's T20 WC in peril
Gandhis, Manmohan in Kharge's new 47-member Cong panel
3 linked with opening of Assam's 'Miya Museum' held
Dutch captain hoping for Kohli no show

India not taking foot off pedal against Netherlands

