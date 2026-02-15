Will Australia include Steve Smith for crucial Sri Lanka clash?

In a must-win situation after the shocking defeat to Zimbabwe, Australia are contemplating bringing in Steve Smith to fortify their batting for the T20 World Cup showdown against Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Steve Smith has joined Australia's T20 World Cup squad as cover for injured skipper Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Australia suffered a shock defeat to Zimbabwe and needs to win against Sri Lanka and Oman to advance to the Super Eights.

Captain Mitchell Marsh is injured, and Steve Smith has joined the squad as cover, potentially strengthening the batting line-up.

Sri Lanka, despite being on top of the group, will miss star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga due to injury.

Marcus Stoinis is fit, but Australia are missing key pacers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Injury-hit Australia could consider bringing in veteran Steve Smith to bolster their stuttering batting as the former champions aim to keep their fate in their own hands when they face Sri Lanka in a crucial T20 World Cup Group B clash in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Monday.

Australia risk an early exit after suffering a shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their previous match. They now need victories in their remaining group matches against Oman and Sri Lanka to progress to the Super Eights without relying on other results.

Australia are currently third on the group table with two points from as many games.

The 2021 champions, whose campaign has been marred by injuries, were bowled out for 146 following a dramatic top-order collapse against Zimbabwe.

Captain Mitchell Marsh, who also opens the innings, missed Australia's second game running and remains under an injury cloud suffering from internal testicular bleeding.

Smith has joined the squad as Marsh's cover, but the 36-year-old is yet to be officially added to the 15-man T20 World Cup squad.

Australia can include him without replacing anyone, as they have a spare spot following the injury-enforced exit of pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Smith's strong record against spin and encouraging recent form in the format could strengthen Australia's batting if included.

In a positive development, pace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been deemed fit after copping a blow on his left hand in the previous game.

However, Australia are also feeling the absence of the famed pace trio of Micthell Starc (retired), Pat Cummins (injured) and Hazlewood.

While Nathan Ellis has impressed, left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis and seamer Xavier Bartlett have been expensive in their limited opportunities.

But if there is any team that can turn things around, it's Australia.

They men from Down Under had faced a similar situation during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and ironically it was the win against Sri Lanka that turned things around for them as they went on to win nine matches, including the final to lift the trophy.

"We've been there before. I said at the toss, we saw it in 2023 with a few defeats and injuries. We have a few guys here who were there in India in 2023 and we'll look to navigate this situation and use that blueprint," stand-in-skipper Travis Head said after the loss to Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka's perspective and key players

Co-hosts Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are perched on top of the group with comfortable wins against Oman and Ireland.

However, they too suffered a setback, with star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

In his absence, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on Maheesh Theekshana and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage to exploit home conditions.

Teams (from)

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith (cover for Mitchell Marsh).

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.

Match starts: 1900 IST.