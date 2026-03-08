T20 World Cup: Why New Zealand Have Edge

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points New Zealand are yet to lose to India in the T20 World Cup.

Over the years, India and New Zealand have met five times in ICC events' knockout stages, with India winning twice and New Zealand winning three times.

India and New Zealand have faced off three times in T20 World Cups and New Zealand have blanked India in all those contests.

Hosts India go into the T20 World Cup final as favourites to defend their title in the final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 8.

New Zealand are yet to lose to India in the T20 World Cup -- they have faced off three times in the tournament and New Zealand have blanked India in all those contests.

2007: Vettori's magic in Johannesburg

IMAGE: New Zealand Captain Daniel Vettori was named Man of the Match for taking 4 four wickets and scoring 15 runs in their win over India in the Super 8 match in Johannesburg, September 16, 2007. Photograph: Getty Images/Rediff Archives

At the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Daniel Vettori demonstrated early how valuable a left-arm orthodox spinner could be in the shortest format.

The New Zealand captain returned figures of 4 for 20 and chipped in with a brisk 15 off five balls, guiding the Black Caps to victory over India during the group stage.

Defending 190, Vettori introduced himself into the attack with India cruising at 76 for 1 in pursuit of 191.

In a decisive spell, he removed Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir, who had looked dangerous with a 51 off 33 balls.

Support came from fellow spinner Jeetan Patel, who dismissed Yuvraj Singh, while a run-out accounted for captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Vettori returned to shut the door firmly, picking up the wickets of Irfan Pathan and Dinesh Karthik.

Earlier, a brisk 45 from Brendon McCullum had laid the platform, with late bursts from Craig McMillan and Jacob Oram pushing New Zealand to a formidable total.

2016: Spin web in Nagpur

IMAGE: New Zealand's Nathan McCullum, fourth from right, is congratulated by team-mates after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan on March 15, 2016. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Nearly a decade later, New Zealand's spinners once again spun a web around India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Nagpur.

On a turning track, the Black Caps defended a modest 126 with remarkable authority, bowling India out for just 79.

Mitchell Santner led the charge with a superb 4 for 11, while Ish Sodhi and Nathan McCullum chipped in with three wickets between them.

Earlier, a gritty 34 from Corey Anderson had steadied the innings, while a late cameo from Luke Ronchi provided useful runs.

For India, only Virat Kohli and Dhoni offered any resistance.

When Sodhi removed Kohli with the score at 39 for 5, the chase had already begun to unravel.

Even Dhoni, a noted finisher, could not rescue India this time, departing in the 18th over as the innings folded soon after.

2021: India blown away in Dubai

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell top scored with a breezy 49 against India in their Super 12 match on October 31, 2021. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

The pattern repeated itself at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

India struggled to break free from New Zealand’s disciplined bowling, crawling to 110 for 7, a total that always looked below par.

Trent Boult struck early in the Powerplay and returned to finish the innings with two wickets in the 19th over.

In the middle overs, Tim Southee, Sodhi and Adam Milne maintained relentless pressure.

Santner, despite finishing wicketless, conceded just 15 runs and delivered 11 dot balls, tightening the screws further.

New Zealand’s reply was swift and decisive.

An aggressive start from Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell quickly extinguished any hopes of an Indian comeback.

Mitchell anchored the chase with 49 off 35 balls, departing with only 15 runs left to get.

The finishing touch came from captain Kane Williamson, whose crisp whip through the leg side sealed yet another emphatic victory for the Black Caps.