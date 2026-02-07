HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed Opening Match Vs USA

T20 World Cup: Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed Opening Match Vs USA

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 07, 2026 19:05 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah missed India’s opening T20 World Cup match against USA because of illness. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mohammed Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI.
  • Sanju Samson was left out as Ishan Kishan opened with Abhishek Sharma.
  • Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav were also not picked against USA.

India suffered a big blow as their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20

World Cup opening match against USA because of illness, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mohammed Siraj, who was called up to India's 15-member squad on Friday as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana, replaced Bumrah in India's playing XI for their opening game of the World Cup.

'Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for selection for India’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against the USA due to illness. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition,' BCCI said on X,

Sanju Samson was left out as Ishan Kishan opened with Abhishek Sharma, while Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav also missed out.

USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the Group A match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

 
