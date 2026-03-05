T20 World Cup: When Finn Allen Launched A Meteor Shower At Eden Gardens

The South Africans had only recently wiped away their reputation of being chokers. Finn Allen got them to choke again.

IMAGE: Finn Allen slammed a 33-ball unbeaten 100 to fire New Zealand to a nine wicket victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup first semi-final in Kolkata. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points At Wankhede stadium, preparations were underway featuring visuals of Suryakumar Yadav and Harry Brook.

The stadium pays tribute to legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, with gates named after icons including Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar.

The Mumbai Cricket Association will name a stand after Ravi Shastri, honouring his legacy as player, coach and commentator.

The kiwi may be a bird that cannot fly, but on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, the Kiwis took off in style, stunning South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup in less than 13 overs.

Finn Allen, who is the hardest hitter of the ball in New Zealand, gave the Kiwis the wings to trounce South Africa and fly to Ahmedabad for the final.

The day the cricket ball got scared

Who is Finn Allen who follows the motto: 'Watch the ball hard, hit the ball hard'? He treated the hard cricket ball with utter disdain.

When he was at the crease, it looked like the ball was literally scared of him.

Before him, only Chris Gayle -- who struck the fastest century in a T20 World Cup against England in 2016 off 47 balls -- had dominated the bowling in such fashion.

Allen bettered that record, reaching his century in 33 balls, which means the ball suffered 14 fewer balls than when Gayle reached his century.

Helpless South Africans

IMAGE: New Zealands's Finn Allen. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

T20 cricket turns exciting when a batter hits a shower of sixes. Allen launched a meteor shower. Every shot from his bat shattered South Africa's plans and optimism.

It looked like he hit every delivery, be it overpitched or of good length, saying, 'How dare you appear before me?' and sent them to the ropes or over the ropes.

South Africa's Skipper Aiden Markram rotated his bowlers hoping to stop him, but only found his head spinning in helplessness.

Watching those sixes would have left not just him but the entire team with their heads spinning.

Usually, it is a crack sound when the bat hits the ball; but Allen made it sound like a cannon blast.

The South African fielders must have wished they were seated among the spectators.

Will Allen pass through security?

IMAGE: Finn Allen. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

The New Zealand team has a reputation for being calm, well-behaved, and polite. Allen erased all those good traits during his innings. There was no calming him.

The least he could have done was to say sorry after hitting the best delivery into the third tier of the stands to maintain New Zealand's reputation.

Allen raised his bat after his breathtaking century, but for the South Africans, it was a breath-stopping ton.

Will Allen clear airport security on his way to Ahmedabad? Because he looks ready to explode at any moment -- not with fire, but with a cricket ball.

A genuine complaint for the ICC!

The South Africans had only recently wiped away their reputation of being chokers. Allen got them to choke again.

After posting what seemed a competitive 169 for 8, they must have smiled, never imagining it wouldn't even give them time to wipe away their tears.

New Zealand took only 12.5 overs to win. Allen hit ten fours and eight sixes. If the cricket ball had feelings, it could have filed a complaint with the ICC.

At one stage, it looked like the South African bowlers may have wanted to ask whether such hits were legal.

Well-dressed Wankhede

IMAGE: The arch at Wankhede Stadium welcoming fans for the second semifinal between India and England. Photograph: K R Nayar

IMAGE: The arch with photographs of semifinal captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Harry Brook. Photograph: K R Nayar

While all this was happening in Kolkata, many were working hard at the Wankhede stadium to dress up the entrance announcing Semi-final 2 with photos of Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Harry Brook.

The Wankhede is not just a venue that has hosted some historic matches, but one that respects all the greats who grew up playing at this venue and have produced memorable moments in Indian cricket.

No one can miss the statues of the two greats -- one of Sunil Gavaskar in front of the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum and that of Sachin Tendulkar inside the stadium near the Tendulkar Stand.

One enters through gates named after two great all-rounders -- Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar.

Ravi Shastri Stand

IMAGE: K R Nayar with Ravi Shastri. Photograph: K R Nayar

Just passing through the gate and seeing these statues is enough for any cricketer to want to give their best and feel like making a mark in world cricket.

Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik is an enterprising administrator with cricket in his heart.

The MCA's apex council has decided that the stadium will soon have a stand named after Ravi Shastri at the Level 1 Stand below the press box.

Shastri, who has hit six sixes in one over against Baroda on this ground in 1985, deserves a stand in his name.

He has also been serving the game wearing many caps -- as a successful coach and an entertaining commentator.

It is indeed laudable that the MCA will also name three stadium gates after Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji.

