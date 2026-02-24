HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: West Indies' Big Win Makes It Tougher For India

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Big Win Makes It Tougher For India

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 24, 2026 06:58 IST

West Indies' dominant victory in the T20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe intensifies the pressure on India, forcing them to secure significant wins to advance to the semifinals.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • West Indies' massive win against Zimbabwe significantly boosted their net run rate, exceeding both South Africa and India.
  • India's heavy loss to South Africa, combined with the West Indies' victory, means India must now secure large victories in their remaining matches.
  • India's coming match against Zimbabwe in Chennai is now a must-win situation to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
 

India's road to the semifinals has suddenly become tougher day-by-day.

After losing to South Africa by a big margin on Sunday in Ahmedabad, the West Indies crushed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Monday.

Shimron Hetmyer blasted a scintillating 85 off 34 balls to power the West Indies to a towering 254/6 at the Wankhede. Zimbabwe never came close in the chase, folding for 147 as the Caribbean side stormed to a massive win.

But the real blow for the Men in Blue came on the points table. The huge margin pushed the West Indies' net run rate to +5.350, even higher than South Africa (+3.800), leaving India with very little room for error.

India were already on the back foot after their heavy loss to South Africa. Now, it's not just about winning -- they may have to win big.

Upcoming Matches and Semifinal Scenarios

The defending champions next face Zimbabwe in Chennai at the M A Chidambaram stadium, a match that is a must-win. On the same day, South Africa take on the West Indies, a result that could directly affect India's chances.

India will then meet the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and by then the equation could become even clearer.

For India, the margin for error is gone. The semifinals are still possible, but now they may need big wins and a little help from other teams too.

