Home  » Cricket » 'We were outplayed by a great team': Santner admits

'We were outplayed by a great team': Santner admits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Listen to Article
March 09, 2026 00:52 IST

India triumphed over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, showcasing their cricketing prowess and securing a resounding victory on home soil.

New Zealand

IMAGE: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips looks dejected during the presentations after the match. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted that India outplayed his team in all aspects of the game.
  • India set a formidable total of 255/5, which proved too challenging for New Zealand to chase down.
  • Santner acknowledged the pressure on India to win the title at home and praised Suryakumar Yadav's leadership.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said his underdog team was outplayed by a great side in the T20 World Cup final after India notched a massive 96-run win to defend the trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India became the first team to win three world titles in the shortest format after securing the trophy earlier in 2007 and 2024.

 

"Obviously, tonight, we were outplayed by a great team in front of a great crowd," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

Santner won the toss and put India in to bat. The home side raced to a record 255/5 in their 20 overs before bowling out the Black Caps for 159.

Santner's Post-Match Analysis

"It was a pretty good wicket throughout. Had we got a couple of wickets in powerplay and kept India's total to 220, it could have been a good chase," Santner rued.

"Losing a series of finals isn't ideal. India is always a challenge. We were underdogs," he added.

Santner, who walked in to a rousing applause from the large crowd here, congratulated India for a domineering campaign.

"...credit to India to win a title at home, it always comes with a lot of pressure. And I think, SKY (India captain Surykumar Yadav) and the boys should be pretty.. very, very proud of their work," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
New Zealand skipper: Pressure on India in Home T20 WC Final
Santner: 'Wouldn't Mind Breaking a Few Hearts'
T20 World Cup semifinal: New Zealand and South Africa in the same boat, says Santner
T20 World Cup: Why New Zealand Have Edge
T20 World Cup Final: Motera turns blue as '1.4 billion fans' roar for India

