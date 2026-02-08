HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 'We came to compete, not just participate': Nepal captain

'We came to compete, not just participate': Nepal captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2026 20:27 IST

x

In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, Nepal showcased their fighting spirit, nearly achieving a historic upset against England despite falling just short of the target.

IMAGE: Nepal's Rohit Paudel walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • England scored 184-7, setting a challenging target for Nepal in their T20 World Cup match.
  • Nepal mounted a strong chase, with key contributions from Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, and Dipendra Singh Airee.
  • Lokesh Bam's late hitting, including consecutive sixes off Jofra Archer, brought Nepal close to victory.
  • Nepal captain Rohit Paudel expressed pride in his team's performance and belief in their ability to compete at the World Cup.

A mismatch seemed likely after England’s captain Harry Brook (53) and Jacob Bethell (55) fired the side to 184-7, a total that looked beyond the reach of Nepal, a tier-two ICC nation.

Yet Rohit Paudel and his teammates refused to roll over, mounting a spirited chase that came agonisingly close to a historic upset.

 

Kushal Bhurtel (29), Paudel himself (39), and Dipendra Singh Airee (44) kept Nepal in contention, while Lokesh Bam’s late blitz, including back-to-back sixes off Jofra Archer, sent shivers through the English camp.

Nepal Captain's Reaction

Reflecting on the near-miracle, Paudel said, “I’m very proud of the boys. We came into this World Cup believing we could compete, not just participate. Today, we gave our best in every department, and even in disappointment, the effort was there. The support from Kathmandu was incredible -- I think all of Nepal will be proud of us.”

On their approach in the chase, he added, “We were calculating, keeping wickets in hand and aiming for 10 runs an over in the last few overs. Taking on Rashid wasn’t planned, it just happened in the moment. We’ll learn from today and come back stronger.”

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bethell, Brooks propel England to 184 for 7 against Nepal
Bethell, Brooks propel England to 184 for 7 against Nepal
T20 World Cup: 'Nepal pushed us to the edge'
T20 World Cup: 'Nepal pushed us to the edge'
T20 World Cup: Can Brook silence noise in England's opener?
T20 World Cup: Can Brook silence noise in England's opener?
T20 WC: No Rohit, no Kohli... India still the team to beat
T20 WC: No Rohit, no Kohli... India still the team to beat
T20 World Cup: Faheem Ashraf's late blast helps Pakistan survive Netherlands scare in opener
T20 World Cup: Faheem Ashraf's late blast helps Pakistan survive Netherlands scare in opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian diaspora cultural showcase in Kuala Lumpur0:53

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian...

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration0:30

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO