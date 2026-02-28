T20 World Cup: Varun Chakravarthy's Form A Worry for India Ahead Of West Indies Clash

India and West Indies clash in a high-stakes virtual quarter-final, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy has conceded 82 runs in eight overs while taking two wickets in the two Super 8s matches against South Africa and Zimbabwe. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India and West Indies face off in a virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup, with the winner advancing to play England in the semi-finals.

India's batting line-up fired in unison against Zimbabwe, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma getting back among the runs.

Concerns remain about India's bowling attack, particularly the form of spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has struggled with consistency.

West Indies' strength lies in their explosive batting and depth, with Shimron Hetmyer's move to No.3 proving to be a major positive.

Their batting has finally burst into life but cracks remain in India's bowling armour as they take on an explosive West Indies in a virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

West Indies' defeat to South Africa and India's emphatic win over Zimbabwe have turned this Group 1 Super Eights clash into a do-or-die contest, making it a high-stakes battle at the Eden Gardens.

The winner will advance to the second semi-final against England on March 5 in Mumbai.

India's batting revival against Zimbabwe was just perfect and long-awaited. In a rejigged line-up, with Sanju Samson returning to the top, all the top six contributed in unison.

Making a comeback to the playing XI, Samson scored only 24, but he deserves credit for lifting the tempo early and giving India a flying start.

That aggressive approach settled the nerves of Abhishek Sharma, whose previous best in an uncharacteristically lean tournament had been 15 following a hat-trick of ducks.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma got back among the runs, smashing a quickfire 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The star opener responded in style with a half-century, while Tilak Varma flourished in his new No 6 role batting with renewed intent in his 16-ball 44 not out.

India ticked all the boxes with the bat, posting 256/4 -- the highest total of this T20 World Cup -- but that does not mean they arrive at Eden Gardens without concerns.

Varun Chakravarthy's Performance Under Scrutiny

While left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was India's pick with a triple strike against Zimbabwe and Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been clinical, it is spin ace Varun Chakravarthy who has looked a shadow of his past.

The mystery spinner has failed to get his length right and appears guilty of experimenting too much.

His growing ineffectiveness hurt India badly against South Africa, where he conceded 47 runs in four overs as David Miller and the talented Dewald Brevis went all out with a predetermined attack in a total of 187/7, before India were bowled out for 111.

Varun bowled mostly short against South Africa and when he tried going fuller versus Zimbabwe, the result was no different.

This time, the seasoned Sikandar Raza toyed with him as he leaked 35 runs in four overs.

Though unlike the South Africa match, it did not hurt much as Zimbabwe were chasing a record 257.

It remains to be seen whether the team management continues to back Chakravarthy or gives him a breather by bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has played just one match so far (against Pakistan).

Both have played a bulk of their IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders at this venue, and know the conditions well, though Chakravarthy has played more here.

Another worry is seam all-rounder Shivam Dube's erratic show with the ball.

Dube leaked 46 runs in just two overs against Zimbabwe, including four wides and two no-balls in a 10-ball over.

Gambhir's fascination for bowlers who can bat is well known, but Dube's military-medium pace on a fast and juicy Eden track could backfire against a powerful West Indies line-up.

With a bit of grass likely on the Eden surface, there should be some assistance for the pace trio of Bumrah, Arshdeep and Pandya.

Their combined 12 overs could be decisive, especially with the spin attack not offering complete assurance at the moment.

West Indies' Batting Power And Depth

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer has been outstanding with the bat for West Indies in the T20 World Cup -- amassing 221 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 182.64. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The West Indies have been the team to beat from day one of the tournament.

Their strategy has been clear -- a steady start until the halfway mark followed by a fearless assault in the final overs.

That blueprint brought them five successive wins before South Africa halted their run with a clinical display.

Even then, despite being reduced to 83/7 inside 11 overs, West Indies showed depth by recovering to 176/8, thanks to a fighting unbeaten fifty from Romario Shepherd at No. 9.

Shimron Hetmyer's move to No.3 has also been a major positive.

With a dry Eden surface on offer, West Indies might consider bringing back left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who was dropped after returning 3/28 against Zimbabwe at the turning Wankhede.

His ability to operate in the powerplay and tighten things in the middle overs gives him an edge over Gudakesh Motie.

It now remains to be seen what combination the Shai Hope-led side opts for before the toss.

A decade ago at Eden Gardens, Darren Sammy stood on the podium with the T20 World Cup trophy in his hands.

But before West Indies could celebrate in Kolkata, they had to conquer India in the semi-finals at Mumbai.

Ten years later, with Sammy as the head coach, history knocks again but this time, the hurdle comes earlier.

"Nobody is winning this World Cup if they don't go through India," Sammy's words spoken ahead of their tournament opener against Scotland earlier this month here now echo louder than ever.

Teams:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w/k), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain, w/k), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Match: Starts at 7pm IST.