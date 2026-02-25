T20 World Cup: Unbeaten West Indies, SA set up Super 8 showdown

The undefeated West Indies and South Africa clash in a pivotal T20 World Cup Super 8 match, where the West Indies' explosive batting meets South Africa's disciplined bowling in a contest that could reshape the semi-final race.

IMAGE: South Africa come into the contest after a commanding 76-run win over home-favourites India in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points West Indies' powerful batting lineup faces a stern test against South Africa's balanced bowling attack in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match.

Key matchups include Hetmyer vs Rabada, Powell vs Maharaj, Miller vs Hosein, and Jansen vs King, which could determine the game's outcome.

An afternoon match in Ahmedabad may favour spinners due to a drier surface, potentially impacting batting strategies and team compositions.

South Africa's familiarity with the Ahmedabad stadium could give them an edge in the pressure game.

A West Indies victory would complicate India's chances of reaching the semi-finals, making this match crucial for group dynamics.

The West Indies' big-hitting ability will face a stern test from South Africa when the two unbeaten teams square off in a Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Thursday, looking to tighten their grip on a semifinal spot.

South Africa come into the contest after a commanding 76-run win over home-favourites India in Ahmedabad, while the West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their previous outing in Mumbai to underline their batting firepower.

West Indies' line-up, packed with power-hitters, has shown the ability to take the game away in a matter of overs.

However, they will now be up against a balanced South African bowling attack that dismantled India here on Sunday.

It was a collective effort from the bowling unit comprising Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, whose pace variations have foxed the best of batters in the tournament thus far.

South Africa's batting too has done the job consistently. David Miller remains the crisis man for the Proteas and he showed that with a match-winning effort against India after the setbacks in the powerplay.

Key Match-ups

IMAGE: West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their previous outing in Mumbai to underline their batting firepower. Photograph: ANI

The contest promises intriguing individual battles. Hetmyer's aggressive strokeplay against Rabada's pace and bounce could set the tone, while Powell's ability to dominate spin will be tested by Maharaj's accuracy and changes of pace.

Miller's experience against left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and Jansen's bounce against Brandon King at the top are other match-ups that could influence the outcome of the contest.

Afternoon Game Dynamics

Unlike previous night games in Ahmedabad, an afternoon contest could present a different dynamic. The absence of dew is likely to make conditions even across both innings, reducing the toss advantage.

The surface may also be slightly drier, bringing spinners into play earlier, while the heat could test fitness and intensity in the field. Batters, too, may have to work harder for timing if the pitch slows down as the game progresses.

South Africa's Advantage in Ahmedabad

Having played most of their matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, South Africa are well-settled in Ahmedabad. The Proteas have adapted well to the surface, which has offered early bounce and some grip for spinners under lights. Their understanding of the conditions could prove significant in a pressure game.

Implications for India

A West Indies victory could complicate matters for hosts India. It would put the Caribbean side on the brink of a semifinal spot and leave South Africa to face Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 fixture.

India, in that scenario, would need to beat both West Indies and Zimbabwe and that too by substantial margins to stay alive in the race, making this clash crucial in shaping the group dynamics.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickleton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde, Jason Smith.

Match Starts at 3:00pm