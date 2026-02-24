T20 World Cup: True test awaits Hosein, Motie against SA, India, says Faf

'Amazing spinners. If there's a little bit of something in the wicket, both of them will exploit it.'

IMAGE: Gudakesh Motie finished with impressive figures of 4/28 against Zimbabwe. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis praised West Indies spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie for their performance against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, but believes bowling against South Africa and India will be the real test for them.

Hosein and Motie together took seven wickets for 56 runs from their eight overs as the West Indies registered a commanding 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 match at the Wankhede on Monday.

India's lefties will test them

"I saw them in South Africa. And I have played a lot of cricket with and against both of them. Amazing spinners. If there's a little bit of something in the wicket, both of them will exploit it. But the test will come now when they play against a lot of lefties in India, how're they going to respond to that, and South Africa played both of them really well in South Africa (in the T20I series in January this year," du Plessis was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Batting first, the West Indies posted a mammoth 254/6, the second highest total in T20 World Cups behind Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya in the 2007 edition. It was also the highest T20I total against Zimbabwe, bettering India's 234/2 in Harare in 2024.

Hosein picked two wickets in the Powerplay and finished with impressive figures of 3/28. Motie struck in his first over and went on to grab four wickets giving away 28 runs.

West Indies play South Africa in Ahmedabad on Thursday before taking on India in Kolkata on Sunday.