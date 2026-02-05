'Treat Bangladesh, Pakistan The Same As India'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India an 'appropriate decision', stating it was a 'considered stance' to support Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Pakistan's cricket team has been told by the government to skip the high-profile match against India in Colombo on February 15. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain slammed the International Cricket Council for its decision to exclude Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup for their refusal to play in India, while lauding Pakistan for standing up to the BCCI and the ICC.



Accusing the ICC of double standards, Hussain questioned the world governing body whether it would have treated India the same way as it did with Bangladesh.



Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland for refusing to play its games in India citing 'security concerns'.



'If in the future, if India, a month before a tournament, say, 'our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup', would the ICC have been so firm and said, 'You know the rules. Bad luck! We are knocking you out',' Hussain said on Sky Sports.



'The only question all sides ask for is consistency. You have to treat Bangladesh as same as you treat Pakistan and as the same you treat India. The Indian fans will now say 'cry more, we have the money' but with power comes responsibility,' he added.



'If you are constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan their cricket diminishes and hence the great games that we saw in the past between India and Pakistan or India and Bangladesh have become one-sided as they have done.'

Why Pakistan Are Not Playing India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India an 'appropriate decision', stating it was a 'considered stance' to support Bangladesh.



A livid ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board of serious consequences if it fails to show up for the high-profile match, which is a money magnet at the big event for sponsors, broadcasters and advertisers.



The ICC has told Pakistan that this 'selective participation' is not fair to the 'fundamental premise of a global sporting event' as a part of which all qualified teams take part in the competition as per the given schedule on equal terms.

'I Quite Like Pakistan Sticking Up For Bangladesh'

Interestingly, Nasser Hussain led England had forfeited its 2003 World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Harare citing security concerns. The England and Wales Cricket Board's request to switch the game to South Africa was rejected by the ICC after which England decided not play the match.



Hussain lauded Pakistan and Bangladesh for sticking to their stance despite ICC's threat of financial penalties.



'I am amazed how well Pakistan have done and continue do with everything they are working against. I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns, they stood up for their player Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman/em>) and I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh. At some stage, someone's got to say enough of politics, let's get back to play cricket.'