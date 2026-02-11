HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Tilak Varma switches gears, ready to rescue India anytime

T20 World Cup: Tilak Varma switches gears, ready to rescue India anytime

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 11, 2026 20:19 IST

Tilak Varma asserts his readiness to anchor India's innings alongside Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup, while also confirming Jasprit Bumrah's fitness for the Namibia match.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma has successfully returned to action for India. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Tilak Varma is prepared to play a cautious anchor role in the T20 World Cup if wickets fall quickly.
  • Head coach Gautam Gambhir has instructed Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to be ready to stabilise the innings.
  • Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for India's match against Namibia.

Known for his attacking batting, the returning Tilak Varma on Wednesday said he can drop anchor if needed along with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Tilak Varma has successfully returned to action for India ahead of the mega event after recovering from injury.

 

India lost six wickets quickly in their tournament opener against the USA on February 7 before rallying to emerge comfortable winners.

"Head coach (Gautam Gambhir) has asked us to play cautiously if wickets fall in a cluster like it did against USA. Suryakumar bhai and I can perform the role of anchor if needed," Tilak said on the eve of their match against Namibia.

He also said that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fit for Thursday's match after missing the opening game.

"Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for tomorrow's game against Namibia."

Focus on Tournament Strategy

On the much-awaited February 15 match against traditional rivals Pakistan in Colombo, he said, "We are taking one match at a time. We are prepared for the game and conditions in Sri Lanka."

Tilak Varma's Comeback

Tilak made a strong comeback in warm-up matches, scoring 38 off 24 against the USA and 48 off 19 against South Africa, displaying his readiness and form.

"Happy that I am back in the World Cup side. The only aim is to help team win the cup. Even when I was not playing, I was visualising winning games for India," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

