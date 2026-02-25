T20 World Cup: Thursday's Game Will Be Played Before India's Most Knowledgeable Fans

It is said that in Chennai, fans do not watch cricket -- they analyse and debate it and even outthink the experts.

Cricket here is savoured like their favourite dish -- a hot bowl of rasam.

IMAGE: Chennai airport where hundreds of fans arrive for Thursday's India-Zimbabwe game. Photographs: K R Nayar

Key Points At the M A Chidambaram stadium, spectators applaud not only boundaries or sixes, but also for a well-left delivery outside the off stump.

Excellent deliveries from bowlers are appreciated like songs from the legendary Carnatic singer, the late M S Subbulakshmi.

The fans here are so sporting that they cheer even an opponent's century.

A World Cup in India is a special experience. Every city one visits is different, and everywhere there are tales -- both about the city, and cricket.

It is not cricket alone that entertains, because if you keep your eyes open, you will see the many creative and humorous things around.

In Ahmedabad, the creativity and humour in naming establishments were remarkable.

As we drove towards the Ahmedabad stadium, the names given to certain establishments evoked many a chuckle among the media.

As the media bus crawled through the Ahmedabad traffic at a pace that would embarrass even a defensive forward push, I had enough time to read, re-read, and even photograph these masterpieces of naming brilliance.

IMAGE: A Black Rhino fitness centre.

Black Rhino Fitness stood proudly close to the hotel we stayed.

Then came a fitness centre named Any Time Fitness 24x7.

In a country where money and fitness are both pursued with equal ardour, the connection felt poetic!

A little ahead was the Buddha International Spa. Step in stressed, step out enlightened -- perhaps even ready to deliver a sermon!

IMAGE: The Any Time Fitness Centre.

IMAGE: The Buddha International Spa.

IMAGE: The Divine Gastro Hospital.

And then, the Divine Gastro Hospital. Quite fitting, really. Because when a gastro problem disappears, it does feel divine!

In Chennai, one gets the feeling of being in a city that deserves a World Cup match.

Whether India beats Zimbabwe or not, the match will be played in front of the most knowledgeable cricket fans in India.

In most places, a forward defensive shot earns silence, but in Chennai, they applaud it.

Technique here is music, and timing is devotion.

IMAGE: The M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Thala Dhoni and Chinna Thala Raina

In local newspapers, the most prominent news, along with the World Cup, is about their biggest cricket hero -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It was about 45-year-old Dhoni unlikely to play all the matches for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL, but only a select few.

Similarly, another news item was about Suresh Raina, who also played for CSK.

Fans in Chennai would address Dhoni as Thala (meaning leader in Tamil) and Raina as Chinna Thala (junior leader).

Raina had spoken in Goa during a T20 league, in which he urged every youngster to stay positive and focus on the next ball, and not on the noise around them.

'Whistle podu' and its battles

Among Chennai fans, 'whistle podu' (blow the whistle) is not just a slogan -- it is a ritual to cheer the players.

Recently, there was a news item saying that whistles would be banned during this World Cup. Reasons floated around like loose deliveries.

Some claimed that they were proving to be a distraction for the players.

Some said that the whistle is the official symbol of a political party, and hence the ruling party wanted it banned.

Thankfully, they did not say it confused residents in nearby houses who use tea kettles.

Whatever be the reason, it is loud but infectious. The fans here are so sporting that they cheer even an opponent's century. Now they are waiting to erupt in joy if India beats Zimbabwe on Thursday.

