T20 World Cup: Tendulkar hails India's fierce win vs Zimbabwe

India's dominant 72-run victory over Zimbabwe, fueled by their highest-ever T20 World Cup score, reignites their campaign and showcases their resilience in the face of adversity.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya (50) and Tilak Varma (44) stitched an unbroken 84 off 31 deliveries. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points India rebounded from a loss to South Africa with a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.

India achieved their highest-ever T20 World Cup score of 256/4 against Zimbabwe, showcasing aggressive batting.

Sachin Tendulkar praised India's temperament and intent in the must-win game, highlighting their record-breaking total.

After a crushing defeat to South Africa, India roared back in style, posting their highest T20 World Cup total of 256/4 to crush Zimbabwe by 72 runs and keep their campaign alive.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the team's comeback, saying that ‘must win games reveal temperament’.

Putting behind all the heartbreak and outside noise caused by a 76-run loss to South Africa at Ahmedabad, which sent their net-run-rate into negatives, Team India posted their highest T20 World Cup, stamping its authority over Zimbabwe by playing their attacking brand of cricket to its fullest potential.

Despite a lack of a standout massive score by the batters, it was a change in their strike rates and the intent of attacking right from ball one which finally let over a billion fans breathe a sigh of relief.

Tendulkar's Praise for Team India

In a post on X, Tendulkar said, "Must-win games reveal temperament. 256 revealed plenty! Highest total of this T20 World Cup, and what stood out was the intent throughout the game today. Well played, India, take this rhythm into the next game. Congratulations to Zimbabwe as well on a great tournament!"