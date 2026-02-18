T20 World Cup: Pak skipper Agha clashes with coach Hesson!

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson were engaged in a heated exchange during their T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Wednesday. Photographs: Screengrab via X

Key Points A heated exchange broke out at Pakistan dugout between skipper Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson.

The two exchanged some words after Agha's dismissal during the match against Namibia.

When Hesson told him something, Agha responded by throwing a water bottle to the ground.

Tensions flared in the dugout as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was seen in a heated exchange with head coach Mike Hesson during their must-win T20 World Cup clash against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after Agha was dismissed while trying to accelerate the scoring in the middle overs. The Pakistan skipper, who had looked in good touch, mistimed an attacking shot and holed out to mid-off after scoring 38 off 23 balls.

As he returned to the dugout, television cameras captured Agha in animated conversation with Hesson before throwing a water bottle to the ground.

The captain appeared visibly frustrated when Hesson, standing near the team bench, spoke to him, seemingly annoyed by his shot selection and the manner in which he threw away his wicket against the run of play.

Babar remains mute spectator

Hesson was appeared to be caught off guard by the unexpected action. Babar Azam, who was sitting next to Agha, looked on silently as the two stepped away immediately.

After Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub cheaply (14 off 12), Agha and Farhan steadied the innings, and the responsibility was on the duo to carry forward the momentum before launching an assault in the final overs.

Pakistan eventually regrouped after the setback, with Farhan hitting an unbeaten century and Shadab Khan making some quick runs in the final overs to post a competitive 199/3.

As the brief confrontation drew attention on social media, the incident indicated significant tension within the Pakistan team's dressing room following their poor show against India in the previous match.