HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Pak skipper Agha clashes with coach Hesson!

T20 World Cup: Pak skipper Agha clashes with coach Hesson!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 18, 2026 18:35 IST

x

Agha-Hesson

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson were engaged in a heated exchange during their T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Wednesday. Photographs: Screengrab via X

Key Points

  • A heated exchange broke out at Pakistan dugout between skipper Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson.
  • The two exchanged some words after Agha's dismissal during the match against Namibia.
  • When Hesson told him something, Agha responded by throwing a water bottle to the ground.

Tensions flared in the dugout as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was seen in a heated exchange with head coach Mike Hesson during their must-win T20 World Cup clash against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after Agha was dismissed while trying to accelerate the scoring in the middle overs. The Pakistan skipper, who had looked in good touch, mistimed an attacking shot and holed out to mid-off after scoring 38 off 23 balls.

As he returned to the dugout, television cameras captured Agha in animated conversation with Hesson before throwing a water bottle to the ground.

 

The captain appeared visibly frustrated when Hesson, standing near the team bench, spoke to him, seemingly annoyed by his shot selection and the manner in which he threw away his wicket against the run of play. 

Babar remains mute spectator 

Hesson was appeared to be caught off guard by the unexpected action. Babar Azam, who was sitting next to Agha, looked on silently as the two stepped away immediately.

Agha-Hesson

After Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub cheaply (14 off 12), Agha and Farhan steadied the innings, and the responsibility was on the duo to carry forward the momentum before launching an assault in the final overs.

Pakistan eventually regrouped after the setback, with Farhan hitting an unbeaten century and Shadab Khan making some quick runs in the final overs to post a competitive 199/3.

As the brief confrontation drew attention on social media, the incident indicated significant tension within the Pakistan team's dressing room following their poor show against India in the previous match.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ishan Kishan Is Dating This Former Miss India Finalist
Ishan Kishan Is Dating This Former Miss India Finalist
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
T20 World Cup 2026: Points Table
Australia face rebuild after T20 World Cup flop
Australia face rebuild after T20 World Cup flop
Ponting On What Went Wrong For Australia In T20 World Cup
Ponting On What Went Wrong For Australia In T20 World Cup
'A golden chapter in the sporting history of J&K'
'A golden chapter in the sporting history of J&K'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score in JEE Mains Result 20260:45

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score...

Sanya Malhotra Steals the Limelight with Her Ultra-Stylish Look!1:16

Sanya Malhotra Steals the Limelight with Her...

All Eyes on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Chic Black Dress Look1:14

All Eyes on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Chic Black Dress Look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO