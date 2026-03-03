HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Team India postpones practice session in view of lunar eclipse

T20 World Cup: Team India postpones practice session in view of lunar eclipse

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 03, 2026 19:50 IST
March 03, 2026 19:50 IST

Jasprit-Bumrah-Varun-Chakravarthy

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy chat during a training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Team India postponed their training session on Tuesday due to a lunar eclipse, a report said.
  • Lunar eclipse is considered inauspicious to take up important activities, according to Hindu believes.
  • Heeding the suggestion of some members, the session was pushed to 6.40 pm to avoid the eclipse period.

Team India, gearing up to take on England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, have changed the timing of their practice session on Tuesday because of a lunar eclipse, according to a report in Indian Express.

The team was originally scheduled to train from 6 pm to 9 pm at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the team management had officially announced the 6 pm start, as the team usually practises at that time two days before a match.

However, the team management later decided to delay the session after learning that the lunar eclipse would begin at 3.20 pm and end at 6.47 pm.

According to Hindu beliefs, it is considered inauspicious to carry out important activities during an eclipse. The moon will be visible in India from 6.26 pm, with maximum visibility between 6.33 pm and 6.40 pm.

Bad luck phase

The report said the team did not want to begin practice during the eclipse as it is often associated with a "bad luck" phase, especially before a big match like the semifinal against England.

Some members suggested pushing the session to 6.40 pm to avoid the eclipse period. The management agreed and postponed the practice by about an hour.

The Indian players and support staff have been offering prayers and visiting temples before matches in the ongoing edition. They were seen visiting temples in Kolkata and other cities ahead of key games.

 

India sealed a spot in the last four with a thrilling win over the West Indies in their final Super 8 match on Sunday. 

The defending champions are hoping to make history by becoming the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

