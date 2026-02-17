T20 World Cup: Team India Confident Abhishek Sharma Will Bounce Back

Amidst T20 World Cup scrutiny, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defends Abhishek Sharma, urging against overanalysis and emphasizing the team's confidence in his abilities and game plan.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma will be hoping to get back among the runs after falling for ducks in the two games he has played in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defends Abhishek Sharma's performance, advising against overanalyzing failures in the high-risk T20 format.

Kotak emphasizes that Abhishek has clear plans and the team trusts his approach despite recent failures.

Kotak highlights Ishan Kishan's confidence and talent, noting his ability to score all around the ground makes him difficult to restrict.

Overanalyzing can be counter-productive after a few failures in the high-risk T20 format, and India opener Abhishek Sharma has his plans sorted against well-prepared opposition, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Tuesday.

Abhishek has not scored a run in the two innings he has played in the T20 World Cup so far. Teams have come well prepared to negate the threat posed by him.

The left-hander was caught at deep cover against the USA off medium pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk before being dismissed at mid-on against Pakistan off Salman Ali Agha.

Even in the Pakistan game, Agha had a relatively straight deep cover in place.

Ahead of the Netherlands game, Kotak said there is no need to stress over Abhishek's form.

"Obviously we plan, but he wasn't well and didn't play (against Namibia). Last game got out in the first over. One thing we definitely do unnecessarily is overanalyse; sometimes you only start making more assumptions than the opposition do.

"He has his plans sorted, he follows the way he wants to, and obviously we discuss opposition, their bowling, their strengths, what they've been doing -- all that is normal for everyone, not just Abhishek," said Kotak.

The 25-year-old from Punjab had missed the Namibia match after being hospitalised with a severe stomach infection ahead of the game.

The batting coach also cautioned against over thinking after a couple of failures.

"Abhishek, before he fell ill, made runs in matches. In the T20 format also, sometimes 10 balls 30 is as important. Not like he hasn't scored runs. T20 format is high risk, someone will get out. If we stress so much, players will be under pressure. He is in good form, has clear plans and a clear mindset, that's what matters for us."

Talking about batters' performance against spinners in the league stage thus far, Kotak was pleased about the way they played. The wickets were tricky especially in Wankhede and Colombo.

"Playing aggressive cricket is important. But not because of a player's couple of failures will change. If anything, the plans will change according to situation and conditions. Like Mumbai game (against USA), where Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) had to stay there for a while, he was run-a-ball more or less for 30-35 balls, that's playing to the situation," he said.

Kotak Praises Ishan Kishan's Form

Kotak has known the in-form Ishan Kishan since his age group cricket days. He is not surprised to see Kishan making a roaring international comeback.

"Kishan, obviously, we all know how capable he is. He has always performed whenever he has played for India.

"And I think once he came back also, whatever I have spoken to him, he has always been a very confident player because I know him since 2019 when he was with the India A team, but before that in 2016-17 he was in IPL team (Gujarat Lions) where I worked.

"So he's always... I think that is his strength, his nature, He's not someone who cares too much about things, so T20 game needs that. And he's very talented because if you see his innings, he'll play everywhere in the ground. So he's someone who is very difficult to restrict if you don't get him out," said Kotak.

On whether Jasprit Bumrah or anyone else would be rested for the Netherlands game, considering India have already made the Super 8s, Kotak said the players are not in the mood to take a break.

"I don't think so about the rest, but if they decide in the evening, to that will be also tonight."

Kotak added India will not take Netherlands lightly.

"From start of this World Cup, we have seen any team can beat any team. That is why every game is important.