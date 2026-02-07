HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Rescues India After Collapse vs USA

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Rescues India After Collapse vs USA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2026 21:26 IST

x

India collapsed to 77/6 in the 13th over before Suryakumar Yadav's half-century rallied the hosts to 161/9 against USA in their T20 World Cup opening match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav on the attack against USA during the T20 World Cup match in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India opener Abhishek Sharma perished for a golden duck.
  • Shadley van Schalkwyk took three wickets in a single over to leave India reeling in the Powerplay.
  • Captain Suryakumar Yadav's fifty rallied India past the 100-run mark.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav dragged India out of the mire with an unbeaten 84 as defending champions managed a sub-par 161/9 on a day of collective batting failure against a plucky USA in their tournament-opener, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Suryakumar stood tall with a 49-ball innings studded with 10 fours and four sixes, single-handedly driving India out of woods after a stunning collapse saw them reeling at 77 for six in the 13th over.

Van Schalkwyk's Early Strikes Rock India

USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk

IMAGE: USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk, left, celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Ishan Kishan. Photograph: ANI Photo

South Africa born Shadley van Schalkwyk returned with figures of 4-0-25-4 as India's famed batting line-up, barring Suryakumar, endured a horrendous outing with the bat and were in real trouble of being restricted for an under-par total.

The writing was perhaps on the wall when India failed to find a run on the first four balls of the innings with USA not giving any room for the Indian batters to free their arms.

While Ishan Kishan (20) smacked a six off the fifth ball to get rolling, the first blow to India came when Abhishek Sharma fell for a first-ball duck in the second over.

Abhishek Falls For Golden Duck

IMAGE: USA's players celebrate the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

World No. 1 Abhishek hit Ali Khan's delivery straight to Sanjay Krishnamurthi at deep cover to perish for a first-ball duck, and for the first of the several times in the night the Wankhede Stadium fell silent. The fielding set by US skipper Monank Patel was top notch as he positioned fielders straighter than finer.  

Tilak Varma (25) broke the shackles when he danced down to hit a straight off Saurabh Netravalkar in the third over and went after van Schalkwyk for three fours in the next and it looked like India were finally up and running.

However, Ishan, having smacked Ali off his pads for a spectacular six, failed to make the most of a dropped catch and hit one straight to mid-on off van Schalkwyk on the first ball of the sixth over.

Van Schalkwyk couldn't believe his luck when Tilak failed to time a pull off a short ball off one that rose more than he expected, giving catching practice to USA captain Monank Patel.

Shivam Dube (0) is no stranger to the Wankhede wicket but the burly all-rounder was totally outfoxed by an innocuous slow bouncer failing to check his stroke.

SKY Shines At Home Ground

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a boundary. Photograph: ANI Photo

Looking completely clueless, Dube was caught in an awkward approach during the time of connection with the ball flying to Netravalkar at short fine leg. 

Rinku Singh (6 off 14 balls) couldn't control his first attacking stroke which went straight to long-on off Mohammad Mohsin (4-0-16-1). Hardik Pandya (5) fell to former Mumbai left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh (4-0-26-2) while trying to clear the sweeper cover, and Axar Patel (14) in his bid to get some late quick runs. 

USA Cricket

IMAGE: USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk celebrates with the wicket of Tilak Varma. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the onus of getting India out of trouble once again solely on him, Suryakumar dug in deep to farm the strike and rarely missed connecting on the shots that have been his trademark. 

Being the only Indian batter to have understood the nature of the wicket completely, Suryakumar opened up finally in the last two overs. He collected 34 runs off those, which included 21 in the final over bowled by Netravalkar.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Are Favourites But Any Team Could Win World Cup
India Are Favourites But Any Team Could Win World Cup
Mumbai, Ideal Venue To Kick Off T20 World Cup
Mumbai, Ideal Venue To Kick Off T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan survive Netherlands scare
T20 World Cup: Pakistan survive Netherlands scare
PCB mulls over playing India at T20 WC after SL request
PCB mulls over playing India at T20 WC after SL request
T20 WC: Why Bumrah Missed Opening Match Vs USA
T20 WC: Why Bumrah Missed Opening Match Vs USA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim Receives PM Modi At Kuala Lumpur Airport0:40

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim Receives PM Modi At Kuala...

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO