T20 World Cup: Suryakumar dedicates win to India

'India v Pakistan is a special game for us and our country. It is a very important game. It gives us confidence going ahead in the tournament.'

IMAGE: India's cricket fans celebrate winning the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Ishan Kishan hit the second fastest by an Indian batter against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

The 61-run victory is India's biggest win against Pakistan in terms of runs in T20 Internationals.

India extend their lead against Pakistan to 8-1 in T20 World Cups.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated Sunday's T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan to fans across the country, while his opposite number Salman Agha urged perspective after a chastening defeat in a contest that never matched its blockbuster billing.



The much-hyped showdown between the South Asian neighbours, who engaged in a military conflict that nearly snowballed into a fully-fledged war last year, failed to ignite as India racked up 175-7 and then returned to bundle out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

Suryakumar, Salman avoid handshake

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket against Pakistan. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

The match itself passed without flashpoints despite the tensions, but there was no shaking of hands between the rival captains at the toss. Both Suryakumar and Salman looked grim when the coin was flipped and averted eye contact.



The mood was completely different when the India captain spoke after the match at the R Premadasa Stadium.



"This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket that we wanted to play," the batter said, sporting a wide grin.



Suryakumar heaped praise on opener Ishan Kishan whose rapid 77 fashioned their victory.



"The way Ishan Kishan batted is the same as he did in our previous games and on the domestic circuit. Ishan thought outside the box and took responsibility in the powerplay."



Player of the match Kishan conceded it was not just another game for them given the tensions between the nations.



"India v Pakistan is a special game for us and our country," Kishan said.



"It is a very important game. They had good spinners and we tried to play good shots. It gives us confidence going ahead in the tournament."

India extended T20 World Cup winning record vs Pakistan

IMAGE: The dejected Pakistan cricket fans in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The match had been in doubt after Pakistan had decided to boycott it in solidarity with Bangladesh, who refused to tour India over safety concerns and were replaced by Scotland in the 20-team tournament.



The governing International Cricket Council held hectic behind-the-scenes discussions to salvage the fixture even though it ended in a lop-sided contest with India improving their T20 World Cup record against Pakistan to 8-1.



Pakistan captain Salman felt his teammates should have done better despite the burden of expectation on their shoulders.



"In these games the emotions are going to be high but we have played enough cricket," Salman said.



"We need to get ourselves together and look to the game in a few days' time.



"You have to see the big picture. We need to qualify for the Super Eight now."



Pakistan will need to beat Namibia in their final group game to qualify for the Super Eight where the arch-rivals may clash again.