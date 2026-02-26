HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup Super 8s: Play Surya at No. 3 to break left-handers' pattern: Chopra

T20 World Cup Super 8s: Play Surya at No. 3 to break left-handers' pattern: Chopra

February 26, 2026 17:17 IST

'Off-spinners are usually considered easier bowlers to play. But in this tournament, the story has been quite painful from India's point of view.'

Suryakumar Yadav-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has been batting at No. 4 so far in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former India opener Akash Chopra has suggested a tweak in India's batting order against Zimbabwe.
  • Chopra wants skipper Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 3 to counter the off-spin threat posed by Sikandar Raza.
  • Suryakumar at three creates the left-right combination, which can trouble Zimbabwe's bowlers.

As India are gearing up to face Zimbabwe in a do-or-die Super Eights clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, former cricketer Aakash Chopra urged the team management to promote skipper Suryakumar Yadav up the order to break the left-handers' pattern in the batting line-up and effectively counter the off-spin threat posed by his opposite number Sikandar Raza. 

So far in the tournament, Indian openers have struggled against off-spinners in the Powerplay, and the opponents have used off-spin to unsettle India's left-hand-heavy batting line-up.

"Every delivery bowled by off-spinners to the Indian openers is slightly short, wide, and fired in. They are not giving any room. That is exactly what happened against the Netherlands, South Africa and Pakistan. Whether it was Aryan Dutt, Salman Ali Agha or Aiden Markram, everyone followed the same plan against the Indian batters, especially the left-handers," Chopra said on JioHotstar. 

"They have tied them down. In fact, no team has lost more wickets than India against finger spinners, especially off-spinners, in this World Cup. Off-spinners are usually considered easier bowlers to play. But in this tournament, the story has been quite painful from India's point of view." 

Tips to counter Raza

Raza has taken 24 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.76 in T20Is since the start of 2025.

On how India should effectively handle Raza, Chopra said: "Sikandar Raza will bowl fast and follow the left-handed batters. He will keep the ball around the stumps. He is not going to bowl slower deliveries as Markram did. That is not his plan. He does not even need to change the pace much. India have two left-handers in Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings. To counter Raza, they should bring Suryakumar Yadav at number three. He is the captain and should lead from the front."

 

"If Tilak Varma comes at three, India have two left-handers together batting after the fall of the first wicket, and this will only increase their problems. Surya at three creates the left-right combination, which can trouble Zimbabwe's bowlers. Surya is playing his fourth T20 World Cup. He is in form, needs to take charge and lead the team from the front," he added.

After suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8s opener, India need a big win against Zimbabwe to stay alive in the race for the semifinals. 

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

