T20 World Cup: Kotak hints at batting order changes for Zimbabwe clash

Ahead of the crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, India contemplate a strategic batting lineup shift, potentially including Sanju Samson, as Abhishek Sharma seeks to rediscover his form.

IMAGE: No.3 batter Tilak Varma's ordinary strike rate is a major cause of concern for India. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Abhishek Sharma's recent struggles have prompted India to consider changes in their batting lineup for the crucial T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backs Abhishek to regain his form but acknowledges the possibility of including Sanju Samson to counter Zimbabwe's spinners.

The team management is open to reworking the batting order, considering the number of left-handers and the opposition's spin attack.

Tilak Varma's strike rate is also under scrutiny, but Kotak defends his approach.

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed out-of-form opener Abhishek Sharma to regain his rhythm but did not rule out a tactical rejigging of the top-order, including playing Sanju Samson, in the must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday.

Coming into the ICC showpiece in blazing form, Abhishek has found the going tough so far, scoring a mere 15 runs from four matches at an average of 3.75 and a strike-rate of 75.

But Kotak did not doubt the quality of the left-hander, who had to miss the group match against Namibia with a stomach bug.

"Abhishek's health was a little bad, and after that, there wasn't that much momentum. But in the last game (against South Africa), he looked good, and over-thinking about one individual, personally, I never liked that," Kotak said during the pre-match press conference.

"If we focus so much on one person, then obviously, that person also will be under pressure. When he was scoring 80, 70, 90 in 30 balls or 100 in 40, 50 balls, that time nobody was discussing.

"Our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind. Once he starts hitting the ball again, you'll see the same Abhishek again. Now, in T20s, nobody can give a guarantee that he will do it in the next match. So, I think it's not far (Abhishek getting a big score)," he added.

Potential batting order changes

But Abhishek's struggle against off-spinners in this event has been obvious. He has even got out to a rookie like Aryan Dutt of the Netherlands.

So, is Samson in reckoning for the game against Zimbabwe to take on the spinners in the African outfit?

Kotak did not deny that team management is pondering over the option but did not commit to the nature of the changes.

"There can be changes, yes, because two left-handers are opening, number three is left-handed, and opposition is bowling spin. I personally don't think there is any problem in that but because we lost the last game (against South Africa), we lost a wicket in the first over...obviously, any team would think," he said.

"We'll see how it goes because we never decide the team too early. And obviously, it's not fair to start telling your planning in advance. But there will be thoughts," he added.

The Saurashtra stalwart also refused to read too much into the sight of Samson batting ahead of Abhishek at nets here.

"So, one thing that is normal in every net, Abhishek doesn't bat to start with. Okay, he always bats in a second and a third pair (of batters). So, that's one thing. Sanju would normally always bat up if we have that space because Abhishek doesn't bat first up. And Sanju is the third opener and a wicketkeeper.

"So, he bats anywhere. Sometimes he wants to do some drills and he goes behind and does things. So, that's not an indication (of Samson's inclusion). Yes, definitely there will be thought about playing him. But nets don't give any indication," he added.

Tilak Varma's approach

The other concern for the Indian team has been the underwhelming strike rate of No.3 batter Tilak Varma (118) which robbed India of the momentum that Ishan Kishan gave.

However, Kotak did not find any fault with Tilak's approach.

"There are no issues with Tilak because in the Pakistan game, our target (while batting first) was 175, and on that wicket that was good enough. Ishan gave a good start. The ball was spinning there (in Colombo). So, any team wouldn't want to go 3-4 wickets at a time," he said.

"So. for Tilak also it is a matter of two boundaries. Sometimes a batsman doesn't get those balls. If he is at 34-35 in the 30th or 32nd ball, or at 28 in the 26th ball, if he gets one boundary, two boundaries and a six, then he will get a move on.

"So, I don't think there is a question of defending the ball. Neither does he have any such instruction nor does he think so himself. So, there is no tension over Tilak or Abhishek," he added.