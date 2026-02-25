T20 World Cup Super 8s: How Harry Brook Destroyed Pakistan With Epic Knock!

Brook became only the third England batter to hit hundreds in all three formats, joining Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the elite list.

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates his century in the T20 World Cup Super 8s match against Pakistan in Kandy on Tuesday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

● SCORECARD

Key Points Captain Harry Brook hit a fighting hundred against Pakistan to guide England to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Brook thus became only the third England batter to hit centuries in all three formats.

As other England batters wilted under pressure, Brook held one end and put England in command after Shaheen Afridi's lethal opening spell.

Brook's 100 off 51 balls is the first century by a captain in T20 World Cups.

England captain Harry Brook led from the front with a counterattacking century and guided his team into the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Super Eights match on Tuesday.

In a high-pressure game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Brook played one of the finest innings of his career as England became the first team to book a last-four spot in the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

Walking in early with England in a precarious position, the 27-year-old right-hander stayed calm while wickets kept falling at the other end.

His footwork was sharp, especially against the spinners, and he found the boundary regularly with confident drives and powerful pulls.

Brook's heroics came after Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-30) had torn through England's top order with a devastating spell, leaving the former champions reeling at 35-3 chasing 165 for victory.

IMAGE: Harry Brook hit 10 boundaries and four sixes in his 51-ball 100. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

The skipper notched his highest T20 international score, reaching three figures in 50 balls with 10 fours and four sixes before England stumbled over the line after losing wickets at the death.

Fastest hundreds in T20 WCs

47 balls: Chris Gayle vs England, Wankhede, 2016. 50 balls: Chris Gayle vs South Africa, J'burg, 2007. 51 balls: Harry Brook vs Pakistan, Pallekele, 2026. 51 balls: Brendon McCullum vs Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012.

In the process, Brook became only the third England batter to hit hundreds in all three formats, joining Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the elite list.

Brook's 100 off 51 balls was also the first individual century by a captain in T20 World Cups. It is also the third fastest century in T20 World Cups, only behind Chris Gayle's 47-ball and 50-ball feats in 2007 and 2016 editions.

England now boast a 4-0 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. They have also won their last six T20Is against the Men in Green.

This will be England's fifth consecutive semifinal appearances in T20 World Cups, bettering Pakistan (2007-2012) and Sri Lanka's (2009-2014) record.

Disastrous start to the chase

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi ripped through England's top-order, claiming 4/30. Photograph: BCCI

England's chase got off to the worst possible start when wicketkeeper Usman Khan caught Phil Salt off the first ball of the innings by Afridi, and he also pouched Jos Buttler.

Afridi's third victim was Jacob Bethell, caught in the deep, before Usman Tariq made amends for an earlier dropped catch by striking first ball to dismiss Tom Banton, with the keeper taking his third catch of the innings.

Brook was the only player to thrive with the bat even as England slid to 103-5 and he continued to lose partners before Afridi returned for his final over and claimed the captain's wicket with his last ball.

Afridi was the first to shake Brook's hand as he walked back to the pavilion and England still needed 10 runs to win before Mohammad Nawaz picked up two wickets in the penultimate over to set up a tense finish.

Highest individual scores for England in T20 WCs

116 not out: Alex Hales vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram, 2014. 101 not out: Jos Buttler vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2021. 100: Harry Brook vs Pakistan, Pallekele, 2026. 99 not out: Luke Wright vs Afghanistan, Colombo, 2012.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer hit the winning runs with a boundary as England crossed the line with five balls to spare.

Farhan shines for Pakistan

IMAGE: Sahibzada Farhan guided Pakistan to a respectable total with a 45-ball 63. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss, but could not make the Powerplay count as sharp catching from England reduced them to 27-2.

Saim Ayub fell to a short Archer delivery when he was caught at deep backward square leg and Liam Dawson dismissed skipper Salman Agha after Jamie Overton took a diving catch.

Babar Azam (25) looked in good form when he smashed Archer for consecutive boundaries but Overton came into the attack and knocked over his stumps to leave Pakistan wobbling at 73-3 after 11 overs.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan (63 off 45) continued to frustrate the England bowlers with seven fours and two sixes as he brought up his half-century before being trapped lbw by Overton.

Fakhar Zaman chipped in with a quickfire 25 and Shadab Khan (23) batted with Pakistan's tail to post a total that was ultimately a few runs short