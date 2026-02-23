HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Sundar Pichai Meets Childhood Hero Sunil Gavaskar

T20 World Cup: Sundar Pichai Meets Childhood Hero Sunil Gavaskar

February 23, 2026

Sundar Pichai with Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Google CEO Sundar Pichai with the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs before the T20 World Cup game in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

  • Sundar Pichai and Sunil Gavaskar walked out with the ICC T20 World Cup ahead of the Super 8 game between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
  • The Google CEO is a self-confessed fan of legends Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.
  • Pichai caught up with India's Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill in New Delhi last week.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an avid cricket fan, had a memorable fan boy moment as he carried the ICC T20 World Cup alongside his childhood idol Sunil Gavaskar.

Pichai and Gavaskar carried the trophy to the centre of the field ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chennai-born, IIT Kharagpur-educated Pichai is a self-confessed fan of legends Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, whom he met during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

'When I was young, Sunny (Gavaskar) was a big idol for me. I used to have his Sportstar (magazine) posters on my walls. I have followed him from a young age, I used to listen to it on radio for the games in the West Indies with my grand dad and uncle, so I have always been into the game,' he told commentator Ravi Shastri on JioHotstar.

'I did dream of being a cricketer like so many Indians. I used to be a huge fan of Gavaskar when he was playing and later, Sachin when he played,' he has said in the past.

During his visit to Google India's Gurugram office last week, he caught up with India's Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill.

 
