T20 World Cup: 'Stop repeating mistakes': Nepal coach urges players

Nepal coach Nick Pothas is urging his players to learn from their mistakes and perform under pressure in their final T20 World Cup match against Scotland, emphasising the need for a stronger domestic cricket structure to foster improvement.

IMAGE: Nepal players applaud fans after their match against England in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Nepal coach Nick Pothas stresses the need for players to learn from mistakes and perform under pressure for Nepal cricket to improve.

Pothas highlights the importance of a strong domestic cricket structure to support the national team's development.

Exposure to diverse conditions and high-level cricket is crucial, but Nepal needs to adapt and execute skills effectively.

Nepal coach Nick Pothas believes the country's players need to be put under more pressure going forward for tangible improvements and urged them to avoid repeating mistakes from the last two matches when they play their final T20 World Cup game against Scotland in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Nepal made a sparkling start to their T20 World Cup campaign with a last-ball finish in a narrow loss to England, but their performances have nosedived since, losing heavily to Italy and the West Indies by 10 and nine wickets respectively.

"If we're going to improve Nepal cricket, we need to have an infrastructure below. Teams only get better when there's pressure on players to perform. I'm not sure what there exists in Nepal, but players need to feel like they're under pressure to perform in order for your cricket to improve," Pothas told reporters ahead of the Group C match in Mumbai.

Pothas said there is lot of skill in the dressing room but the pace of learning is not as fast it should be.

"Unfortunately, what we aren't doing is we're not learning fast enough as a group. Leading into the Scotland game, all we want to see guys do is compete, but not make the same errors we're making repeatedly. That's the important part."

"We're a very energetic side, a very passionate side with a great following that have come to watch us play so we'd like to give that following something to remember this World Cup by," Pothas added.

Challenges and Exposure

The former South African wicketkeeper-batter said exposure to conditions and situations outside their comfort zone has also affected Nepal's performances.

"We're expecting the players to learn quicker, (but) now what makes that a little bit more difficult is exposure to various conditions and exposure to high-level cricket," he said.

"For these players, a lot of their cricket is played in Nepal where the wickets suit their style of play and you can get away with not executing quite as much because of the standard of the cricket. When you come to a World Cup, you don't get away with that kind of thing."

Need for Robust Domestic Structure

Pothas admitted that Nepal will need a more robust structure in domestic cricket in order to make the national side stronger.

"That's a conversation to be had with (Cricket Association of Nepal's secretary) Paras (Khadka) as to how we structure the side," he said.

"One thing I will say is that I've been on three different assignments with Nepal and in every one of those assignments, we've had two managers in the change room and they've been different managers."

Associate Nations and Opportunities

Former New Zealand player Tom Bruce, who joined the Scottish side in August 2025 and played his maiden game in this T20 World Cup against the West Indies, said the challenge for Associate nations is to be at their best in the pool games.

"You're only playing four games in a World Cup. You've got to be at your very best every single time," he said, reflecting on Scotland's defeats to the West Indies and England earlier.

England's qualification for Super Eights stage on Monday meant the contest between Scotland and Nepal here will be a dead rubber.

Bruce said having a structure where Associate nations play against top-tier nations would be "brilliant".

"I think it would be brilliant. (But) ultimately, until we see action, nothing's going to probably happen. We'd love to see more cricket, Associate nations against tier one nations," he said.

"There's been a lot of talk around the cricket calendar and what that needs to look like in order to accommodate international cricket, World Cups, franchise cricket, the Olympics is (also) coming in, trying to get more nations playing cricket."

"You see the success stories of Nepal (and) Italy (in) this tournament. You want to see more nations playing cricket and you want to see them playing against the best nations," he said.