HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Stoinis propels Australia to 182 vs Ireland

T20 World Cup: Stoinis propels Australia to 182 vs Ireland

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 18:27 IST

x

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis hit two boundaries and a six in his 45 off 29 balls in Australia's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland, in Colombo, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Marcus Stoinis hit a 29-ball 45 to power Australia to 182/6 in their T20 World Cup match against Ireland.
  • Stoinis and Matthew Renshaw (37 off 33) put up a 61-run partnership to carry Australia to a competitive total.
  • For Ireland, Mark Adair scalped two wickets giving away 44 runs in his four overs.

SCORECARD

Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis stitched together a crucial 61-run partnership as Australia posted a competitive 182 for 6 in their T20 World Cup match against Ireland, in Colombo, on Wednesday.

While Josh Inglis (37) and Cameron Green (21) provided early momentum, Renshaw (37) and Stoinis (45) added vital runs through the middle overs after Australia opted to bat on a sluggish surface.

Ireland spinners produced a disciplined bowling performance but were let down by a few dropped catches.

After dropping Travis Head in the first over, Ireland struck in the second, running out stand-in Australian skipper in the second over.

But Inglis and Green immediately launched a counter attack. Inglis began with a boundary through cover, followed it with another, and then edged one away for a third four in the third over.

Green joined the charge, using his long reach to muscle Barry McCarthy down the ground for a boundary before launching him for a towering six with the Colombo breeze aiding the stroke.

The big all-rounder continued the onslaught with another massive six before mistiming the ball to midwicket for a regulation catch.

Green continued the onslaught with another massive six but eventually mistimed a shot to midwicket, where he was safely caught.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling then stalled Australia's momentum with a sensational catch to dismiss Inglis.

The batter sliced the ball and Stirling dived at full stretch to complete a superb take.

 

Harry Tector then removed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, bringing Stoinis to the crease alongside Renshaw.

The pair steadied the innings while keeping the scoreboard moving by rotating the strike effectively as Ireland maintained control through the middle overs.

Just as Australia looked to accelerate, Matthew Humphreys produced a ripper to shatter Renshaw's stumps. Stoinis departed in the following over after smashing a six over deep mid-wicket.
Ireland gave away 53 runs in the last five overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Australia captain Marsh out of Ireland match with injury
Australia captain Marsh out of Ireland match with injury
'Could've been smarter': Rashid on Super Over drama
'Could've been smarter': Rashid on Super Over drama
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
After Wankhede stumble, India eye batting blitz at Kotla
After Wankhede stumble, India eye batting blitz at Kotla
T20 World Cup: Form Favours Nepal Against Italy
T20 World Cup: Form Favours Nepal Against Italy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Sunetra Pawar meets PM Modi, HM Shah in Parliament1:02

Sunetra Pawar meets PM Modi, HM Shah in Parliament

Malaika Arora Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:25

Malaika Arora Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Rahul Gandhi calls out Ashwini Vaishnaw in the middle of a soundbyte1:24

Rahul Gandhi calls out Ashwini Vaishnaw in the middle of...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO