T20 World Cup: Stoinis propels Australia to 182 vs Ireland

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis hit two boundaries and a six in his 45 off 29 balls in Australia's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland, in Colombo, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Marcus Stoinis hit a 29-ball 45 to power Australia to 182/6 in their T20 World Cup match against Ireland.

Stoinis and Matthew Renshaw (37 off 33) put up a 61-run partnership to carry Australia to a competitive total.

For Ireland, Mark Adair scalped two wickets giving away 44 runs in his four overs.

● SCORECARD

Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis stitched together a crucial 61-run partnership as Australia posted a competitive 182 for 6 in their T20 World Cup match against Ireland, in Colombo, on Wednesday.

While Josh Inglis (37) and Cameron Green (21) provided early momentum, Renshaw (37) and Stoinis (45) added vital runs through the middle overs after Australia opted to bat on a sluggish surface.

Ireland spinners produced a disciplined bowling performance but were let down by a few dropped catches.

After dropping Travis Head in the first over, Ireland struck in the second, running out stand-in Australian skipper in the second over.

But Inglis and Green immediately launched a counter attack. Inglis began with a boundary through cover, followed it with another, and then edged one away for a third four in the third over.

Green joined the charge, using his long reach to muscle Barry McCarthy down the ground for a boundary before launching him for a towering six with the Colombo breeze aiding the stroke.

The big all-rounder continued the onslaught with another massive six before mistiming the ball to midwicket for a regulation catch.

Green continued the onslaught with another massive six but eventually mistimed a shot to midwicket, where he was safely caught.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling then stalled Australia's momentum with a sensational catch to dismiss Inglis.

The batter sliced the ball and Stirling dived at full stretch to complete a superb take.

Harry Tector then removed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, bringing Stoinis to the crease alongside Renshaw.

The pair steadied the innings while keeping the scoreboard moving by rotating the strike effectively as Ireland maintained control through the middle overs.

Just as Australia looked to accelerate, Matthew Humphreys produced a ripper to shatter Renshaw's stumps. Stoinis departed in the following over after smashing a six over deep mid-wicket.

Ireland gave away 53 runs in the last five overs.