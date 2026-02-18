T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka's injury woes deepen as Pathirana ruled out

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign suffers a major setback as Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out due to a muscle strain, adding to their woes after Wanindu Hasaranga's earlier injury.
Key Points
- Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a left leg muscle strain.
- Dilshan Madushanka has been approved as Pathirana's replacement in the Sri Lanka squad.
- This is Sri Lanka's second major injury setback after Wanindu Hasaranga was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Sri Lanka's Twenty20 World Cup campaign was dealt another blow on Wednesday when Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a muscle strain in his left leg, with Dilshan Madushanka approved as a replacement.
Pathirana, 23, collapsed clutching his left leg in his first over in the Group B clash with Australia in Pallekele on Monday.
A trusted bowler in the death overs, he limped off and never returned as Sri Lanka registered an eight-wicket victory.
Injury Impact on Sri Lanka's Squad
This is the second major injury blow Sri Lanka have had to endure after wrist-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the side's tournament opener against Ireland.
Upcoming Matches
Sri Lanka next play Zimbabwe in Colombo in their final Group B fixture on Thursday before their first Super Eight game against England on Sunday.