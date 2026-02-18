HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka's injury woes deepen as Pathirana ruled out

February 18, 2026 20:08 IST

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign suffers a major setback as Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out due to a muscle strain, adding to their woes after Wanindu Hasaranga's earlier injury.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a left leg muscle strain.
  • Dilshan Madushanka has been approved as Pathirana's replacement in the Sri Lanka squad.
  • This is Sri Lanka's second major injury setback after Wanindu Hasaranga was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka's Twenty20 World Cup campaign was dealt another blow on Wednesday when Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a muscle strain in his left leg, with Dilshan Madushanka approved as a replacement.

Pathirana, 23, collapsed clutching his left leg in his first over in the Group B clash with Australia in Pallekele on Monday.

 

A trusted bowler in the death overs, he limped off and never returned as Sri Lanka registered an eight-wicket victory.

Injury Impact on Sri Lanka's Squad

This is the second major injury blow Sri Lanka have had to endure after wrist-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the side's tournament opener against Ireland.

Upcoming Matches

Sri Lanka next play Zimbabwe in Colombo in their final Group B fixture on Thursday before their first Super Eight game against England on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
