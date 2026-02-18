South Africa's pace battery restricts UAE to 122

Alishan Sharafu's resilient innings of 45 helped UAE post a modest total of 122 for 6 against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match, despite a strong bowling performance from Corbin Bosch.

IMAGE: Corbin Bosch had figures of 3 for 12 from four overs as South Africa restricted the UAE to a below par score in the T20 World Cup Group D match in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Alishan Sharafu scored a crucial 45 for UAE against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match.

UAE posted a total of 122 for 6 after being put in to bat against South Africa.

Corbin Bosch took 3 wickets for 12 runs, hindering UAE's batting momentum.

Anrich Nortje contributed with 2 wickets for 28 runs.

South Africa and New Zealand have already secured their spots in the Super 8s from Group D.

Young Alishan Sharafu led a charmed life with double reprieves, but Anrich Nortje, playing his first match of the T20 World Cup, bowled quick and straight to restrict the United Arab Emirates to 122 for 6 in an inconsequential final Group D match, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

With Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen rested before the important Super Eights fixture against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Nortje (2/28 in 4 overs) and Corbin Bosch (3/12 in 4 overs) bowled short and quick consistently as the UAE batting unit never really looked like in control of the situation.

While Sharafu scored a 38-ball 45, which included five fours and a six, he was lucky due to the 'butter-fingered' Proteas fielders, who dropped two catches.

IMAGE: South Africa players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

With conditions overcast and floodlights on, Aiden Markram was spot on in opting to bowl and unleash his pace battery on the minnows trying to make use of the underlying moisture.

Although skipper Muhammad Waseem (22 off 12 balls) and Aryansh Sharma moved a bit away from the line of quick deliveries and got a few boundaries in the process using the pace, it was left-arm spinner George Linde, who got the first breakthrough.

Waseem went to sweep a much fuller delivery and was left plumb in-front.

Once the powerplay got over, UAE batters, save Sharafu's attacking strokes, could never come to terms with pace and bounce on offer.

UAE wilt

Sohaib Khan, who had back-to-back half-centuries against Canada and Afghanistan, had no clue when Bosch let one fly and all he could do was to nick it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

How UAE wilted could be gauged from the fact that they hit 10 boundaries in all of which Sharafu and Waseem hit nine cumulatively.

Just when the UAE innings ended, steady drizzle forced the ground staff to cover the centre square.