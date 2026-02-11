T20 World Cup: South Africa Survive Super Scare! The Key Moments...

IMAGE: David Miller and Tristan Stubbs during the second Super Over against Afghanistan. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points This was the first-ever double Super Over in T20 World Cup history.

This was the second time Afghanistan were involved in a double Super Over in T20 Internationals.

South Africa registered their second victory in T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa survived a huge scare as they edged Afghanistan in the second Super Over in the T20 World Cup Group D match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

This was the first-ever double Super Over in the history of the T20 World Cup.



Overall, this was the fifth match to be decided in the Super Over in the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, India's tied group match against Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup was decided on the bowl-out which the former won 3-0.



In fact, this was the second time Afghanistan were involved in a double Super Over in T20 Internationals, with their first coming against India in Bengaluru in January 2024 in which the hosts prevailed in the second Super Over.



Having matched South Africa's score of 187-6 before losing all their wickets, Afghanistan slammed 17 runs from the first Super Over sent bowled by Lungi Ngidi.

Amazingly, South Africa tied the score with Tristan Stubbs hitting the final delivery from Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a six.



South Africa, who batted first in the second Super Over, smashed their way 23 from six balls but Afghanistan could manage only 19.



Key Moments from the South Africa-Afghanistan match:

De Kock-Rickelton Partnership

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton during their 114-run partnership. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton smashed their way to blazing fifties to put South Africa on course for a huge total.



Having scored just 43 overs in the Powerplay, the two left-handers went after the Afghanistan spinners, carting them for fours and six all around the Narendra Modi stadium.



De Kock brought up his fifth T20 World Cup fifty with a boundary from 34 balls but his younger partner Rickelton was even more brutal, smashing his way to a fifty from just 23 balls.



They added 114 from 61 balls for the second wicket as South Africa looked set for a huge total well in excess of 200.

Rashid's Double Strike

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Captain Rashid Khan, after being hit for 21 runs in his first two overs, turned the South African innings on its head dismissing both de Kock and Rickelton in the space of three balls.



De Kock pulled the spinner straight into the hands of deep midwicket to be dismissed for a fine 59 from 41 balls.



Two balls later, Rickelton was dismissed leg before wicket after a blistering 61 from 28 balls.



Rashid claimed two wickets while conceding just three runs in the 13th over to stall South Africa's momentum.

South Africa Slow Down

South Africa's scoring rate took a big dip following those two wickets.



They managed just 26 runs from the next four overs before Azmatullah Omarzai rocked them further with a double strike in the 18th over.



Dewald Brevis (23 from 19 balls) was caught at mid-off as he attempted to loft the pacer down the ground and Tristan Stubbs scooped the last ball straight to the fielder at short fine leg.



But South Africa finished off on a high as they smashed 28 runs from the last two overs to finish on 187/6. Marco Jansen slammed 16 from seven balls and David Miller hit 20 from 15 balls.

Afghanistan's Flying Start

IMAGE: Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored brilliant 84. Photograph: ANI Photo

Afghanistan made a strong reply with the bat in the Powerplay.



Rahmanullah Gurbaz went on the offensive straightaway hitting Lungi Ngidi for a couple of fours in the opening over, while hitting a six each off Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.



Afghanistan raced to 50 from four overs before Ngidi checked their change with two wickets in the fifth over, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran (12) and Gulbadin Naib (0) with perfectly disguised slower balls.



With Sediqullah Atal falling to Rabada, Afghanistan were reeling on 56/3 in six overs at the end of Powerplay.

Gurbaz Keeps Afghanistan Alive

But Gurbaz kept Afghanistan's hopes alive with a stunning fifty which he brought up from just 26 balls after hitting spinner George Linde for a couple of sixes in the eighth over.



This was Gurbaz's 14th fifty in T20 Internationals -- the joint highest by an Afghanistan batter and the second quickest by an Afghanistan batter in the T20 World Cup.



Courtesy of Gurbaz, Afghanistan kept up with the asking rate to reach 93/3 in 10 overs at the halfway mark.

Maharaj's Double Blow

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

However, Afghanistan seemed to have lost the plot when Keshav Maharaj bagged the big wicket of Gurbaz for 84 and Darwish Rasooli was run out for 15 in the same over.



At 127/5 in 14 overs, the odds were firmly in South Africa's favour.



But Omarzai revived Afghanistan with two fours off Jansen in the 15th over.



Rashid Khan also stepped up with the bat, as he slammed Rabada for a couple of boundaries in the 17th over.



Ngidi bowled an excellent 18th over, dismissed Omarzai for 19 while conceding just five runs and Rashid fell to Jansen in the next over as the momentum seemed firmly with South Africa.

Rabada's No-Balls

South Africa were the favourites with Afghanistan needing 13 from the final over with just one wicket in hand.



However, Rabada bowled a horror over to let the opponents back into the game.



He had Noor Ahmad caught in the covers off the first ball but just as the South Africans started celebrating, the big buzzer sounded for a no-ball for overstepping.



Noor then swung the slower short ball from Rabada over square leg for a six. Rabada then bowled another no-ball off which Noor collected another two runs to deep midwicket.



With 2 needed off 3 balls, Afghanistan were the firm favourites.



Inexplicably, Noor went for a risky run after drove Rabada wide of long-off. Non-striker Fazalhaq Farooqi was slow to turn around and was run out at the non-striker's end as the match finished in a tie.



Captain Rashid was unhappy that Farooqi didn't attempt to dive to make his crease as he was run out by a narrow margin.

Stubbs' Super Six

In the first Powerplay, Afghanistan raked up 17 runs in six balls as Azmatullah hit Ngidi for a four and a six off successive deliveries.



In reply, South Africa looked set for defeat when Brevis top-edged the pull shot off Farooqi, with 11 needed from the last three balls.



Stubbs got a thick outside edge off the fourth ball for a four before he could only block a yorker. But he slammed the last ball, a low full toss over long-off for a six to force the first-ever Double Super in a T20 World Cup.

Killer Miller Seals The Deal

Stubbs made a smashing start in the second Super Over, with a six off Azmatullah before Miller smashed back to back sixes off the pacer to power South Africa to 23 runs.



South Africa took a gamble by bowling Maharaj. The plan seemed to work as Afghanistan failed to score a run off the first two balls while losing Mohammad Nabi's wicket.



But in another stunning turnaround, Gurbaz slammed the next three balls from Maharaj for a hat-trick of sixes.



Maharaj then bowled a wide to bring the equation down to five from one ball. A four would result in another Super Over but Gurbaz sliced the last ball straight to Miller at point.



South Africa were relieved after their narrow victory, while Afghanistan were left to rue how they missed out on several key moments to snatch victory.