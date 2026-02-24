HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: South Africa Relish 'Home Advantage' In Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup: South Africa Relish 'Home Advantage' In Ahmedabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 19:24 IST

x

Playing all their T20 World Cup games, except one, in Ahmedabad has offered South Africa a lot more than mere logistical comfort. It has provided strategic clarity.

South Africa's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate winning their T20 World Cup Super 8s match against India in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • South Africa has benefitted from playing multiple matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, creating a 'home away from home' advantage.
  • The Proteas have gained strategic clarity by understanding the Ahmedabad pitch conditions, including spin and bounce variations.
  • Reduced travel and familiar routines have contributed to the South Africa squad's physical and mental freshness during the tournament.

Unbeaten and unflustered, South Africa have turned the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad into a fortress.

In a tournament defined by travel fatigue and shifting surfaces, the Proteas have enjoyed a rare luxury: familiarity. And they have made it count.

 

In the group stage, South Africa played Canada, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Only their fixture against the UAE took them away to Delhi. The Super 8s brought them back to their adopted base, where they outplayed title contenders India and now they prepare to face West Indies at the same venue before a brief trip to Delhi to meet Zimbabwe on March 1.

So apart from Pakistan (because of geo-political reasons) and Sri Lanka as co-host nation, no other country would have had the luxury of playing seven games across two venues (Ahmedabad and Delhi).

Playing in Ahmedabad has offered the Proteas a lot more than mere logistical comfort. It has provided strategic clarity.

It's not that South Africa have dictated the scheduling but the Proteas players are not complaining either as they got a home away from home.

Playing five matches out of seven at one venue before the semi-finals is something that you can only dream of. If the final is also scheduled at Ahmedabad and South Africa makes it to the title clash, no one will be as prepared as Shukri Conrad's men will be on the big day.

On Ahmedabad's surface, deliveries from spinners have occasionally gripped while late evening matches have offered some movement under lights. South Africa's quicks have adjusted lengths precisely, knowing when the pitch offers steep bounce and when it holds up.

Spinners have identified which ends provide more purchase, and which areas to attack.

Physical And Mental Advantages

Multi-nation tourney like ODI and T20 World Cup is as much about recovery as it is about skill. Minimal travel reduces fatigue. Familiar hotel routines aid rest cycles. Players conserve mental bandwidth. Otherwise adapting to new practice facilities and travel schedules take a toll.

The result? A squad that appears tactically sharp and physically fresh deep into the competition.

There is also a psychological edge. Winning repeatedly at the same venue builds territorial confidence. Opposition teams walk into an environment where South Africa have already celebrated multiple victories. That matters.

Now, with West Indies next in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Proteas carry not just form but ownership.

The brief detour to Delhi for Zimbabwe will test their adaptability again, a reminder that tournaments demand flexibility. But their Ahmedabad blueprint has already laid the foundation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi Stadium: Where Cricket Roars Loudest
Modi Stadium: Where Cricket Roars Loudest
Ahmedabad To Melbourne: Biggest Cricket Venues
Ahmedabad To Melbourne: Biggest Cricket Venues
Can India Turn Super Eight Tension Into Triumph?
Can India Turn Super Eight Tension Into Triumph?
Rohit Sends Big Message Before IPL 2026
Rohit Sends Big Message Before IPL 2026
I Wrongly Gave Sachin Out: Bucknor
I Wrongly Gave Sachin Out: Bucknor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral0:25

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral

Viral Video! Nitish Kumar, RJD MLAs engage in heated debate in Assembly 6:02

Viral Video! Nitish Kumar, RJD MLAs engage in heated...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO