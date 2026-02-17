T20 World Cup: Sompal Kami shines as Nepal fight back to restrict Scotland to 170

IMAGE: Sompal Kami celebrates taking a wicket during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

Key Points Michael Jones scored a brisk 71 off 45 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, leading Scotland's batting effort.

Sompal Kami took 3/25 and Nandan Yadav took 2/34 as Scotland suffered a late collapse -- losing six wickets in 26 balls.

Both Scotland and Nepal are already out of contention for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup.

Michael Jones stroked a solid half-century before Nepal's bowlers staged a late comeback to limit Scotland to 170 for 7 in their inconsequential T20 World Cup Group C match in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Both the teams are out of reckoning for the Super 8s with the West Indies and England advancing to the next round from the group.

Barring Jones, who struck eight fours and three sixes in his superb knock of 71 from 45 balls, the Scottish batters failed to convert their starts on a flat deck at the Wankhede Stadium.

Jones did the heavy-lifting during the 80-run stand for the opening wicket with George Munsey, who failed to get any momentum despite staying in the middle till the halfway mark of Scotland's innings.

While the right-handed Jones pierced gaps comfortably and hit boundaries at regular intervals, Munsey struggled as he managed a sedate 27 runs off 29 balls with four boundaries.

Munsey's frustration finally ended in the 10th over, when he miscued the full toss from Rohit Paudel as Sundeep Jora completed a fine catch diving forward at long-on.

Brandon McMullen got a lifeline in the 14th over when Jora put down a catch off Nandan Yadav as the ball went through his hands and hit the turf when he fell to the ground while completing the catch.

Jones continued to find the boundaries, as he smashed a monster 94m hit straight into the balcony of the Scotland's dressing room.

Scotland Lose Way After Jones' Dismissal

However, Jones' innings ended soon after when Sompal Kami, coming round the wicket in the 16th over, cleaned up the Scotland opener. He struck again in the same over, taking a brilliant one-handed grab on his follow through to dismiss McMullen for 25.

Scotland lost all momentum in the second half of their innings as Nepal's bowlers chipped away at the wickets.

Scotland, who were well-placed on 131/1 after 15 overs, lost six wickets for 30 runs in the space of 26 balls to slip to 162/7.

Captain Richie Berrington fell to spinner Kushal Bhurtel as Jora took another fine catch, running to his left at long-on, in the 17th over.

Matthew Cross (4) was bowled by Yadav as he missed the scoop and was bowled before Kami struck again in the 19th over with the wicket of Tom Bruce to finish as Nepal's most successful bowler with figures of 3/25, while Yadav took 2/34.

Michael Leask was caught behind off Yadav for four before Mark Watt hit the last ball of the final over for a six over midwicket -- the first boundary after 16 balls.