T20 World Cup: New Zealand storm into final with crushing win over South Africa

IMAGE: Marco Jansen smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 55 to guide South Africa to a respectable total against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points New Zealand crushed South Africa by nine wickets to storm into the final of the T20 World Cup.

Chasing 170, New Zealand romped home in 12.5 overs with the loss of one wicket.

Put in to bat first, South Africa were in deep trouble before Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs joined forces to guide them to a decent total.

For New Zealand, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, and Matt Henry picked up two wickets each.

Finn Allen hit a 33-ball hundred as New Zealand crushed South Africa by nine wickets to enter the final of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Earlier, Marco Jansen's rearguard assault took South Africa to a decent 169 for 8 in the first semifinal.

On a track where run-scoring appeared to be not easy, off-spinner Cole McConchie (2/9 in 1 over) and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra (2/29 in 4 overs) performed a proverbial 'chokeslam' on a star-studded Proteas top-order, which paid for its collective indiscretion.

Ultimately, it was left to Jansen (55 not out, 30 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (29 off 24 balls) to pull them out of the run and give the bowling unit a semblance of a chance to fight in the second half of the match.

IMAGE: Cole McConchie celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The duo added 73 runs for the sixth wicket after the Proteas were reduced to 77 for 5 at the halfway mark.

As the innings progressed, the dew factor came into play and suddenly the pitch where deliveries seemed to have gripped suddenly started skidding, making stroke-play easier than before.

Jansen, who is proving to be one of the best all-rounders playing the game currently, smashed as many as five sixes and most of them landed at least 10 -15 rows into the gallery in what seemed like a perfect union of power and timing.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram bats. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The two sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over would certainly boost the confidence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Having opted to bowl, Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner gave the ball to off-spinner McConchie to bowl the second over, which was his only over in the game, but he contributed more than a fair share by removing Quinton de Kock (10) and Ryan Rickleton (0) off successive deliveries.

IMAGE: James Neesham celebrates with teammates after dismissing Dewald Brevis. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

In case of De Kock, he shortened the length and induced him to go for a slog than didn't even cross the 30-yard circle. In case of Rickleton, he flighted one outside the off-stump and turned away from the batter who didn't transfer his body weight while going for the cut.

Dewald Brevis (34 off 27 balls) looked a million dollars as he stroked the ball well before being scalped by James Neesham.

Ravindra once again did some telling damage. First Aiden Markram (18) holed out in the deep and David Miller (6) also played a poor aerial shot.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Once Brevis was taken at covers by Santner off a Neesham pace-off delivery, New Zealand seemed in complete control at 77 for 5.

But Jansen had other ideas in company of Stubbs during the 73-run stand. Proteas lost a clutch of wickets in the final two overs and failed to cross the 175-run mark.