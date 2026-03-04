HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup semifinal: Bavuma backs 'unlucky' Rabada to deliver against New Zealand

T20 World Cup semifinal: Bavuma backs 'unlucky' Rabada to deliver against New Zealand

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 16:11 IST

x

'I think he has also been unlucky, right. There have been a lot of dropped catches off his bowling.'

Kagiso-Rabada

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada has struggled to find his rhythm in the T20 World Cup, picking up just four wickets in six matches so far. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • South Africa Test skipper Temba Bavuma throws his weight behind struggling pacer Kagiso Rabada.
  • Bavuma hopes Rabada would perform well against New Zealand in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.
  • In knockout matches of ICC tournaments, Rabada has taken 15 wickets in five outings.

South Africa's World Test Championship-winning skipper Temba Bavuma has backed pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to deliver against New Zealand in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Rabada has taken just four wickets in six matches in the marquee event so far at an average of 47.25, a sharp decline from his lofty standards.

While the 30-year-old right-armer showed glimpses of his usual self with a searing spell of 2/22 against the West Indies in a crucial Super Eights clash, he went wicketless against India, UAE, and New Zealand.

 

Sending a clear message to him, the Proteas chose to rest Rabada for their final Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe, with 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka replacing him.

"I think if you look at the way Lungi Ngidi has performed, Marco Jansen has performed, Corbin Bosch has performed, you know, those guys have been superb. In its rare way, in a team, you are going to have four superb guys at the same time. Even his last performance against the West Indies, you know, he (Rabada) was one of the standouts," said Bavuma.

"I think he has also been unlucky, right. There have been a lot of dropped catches off his bowling. I mean, his figures could have looked a lot different. So, I mean, for me, from a captain's point of view, I would not be unhappy with his performances," he added.

An inspirational figure

Bavuma pointed out that despite his struggles, Rabada, with his 12 years of international experience and 590 wickets, remains an "inspirational" figure within the team, and his skillset and presence provide a full "package" to the team.

Rabada, who played a crucial role in Proteas' maiden WTC title win last year with a nine-wicket haul, including a fifer, in the final against Australia at Lord's, is just 10 short of becoming the fifth South African to scalp 600 international wickets.

"He is an inspirational figure within the team. With players like him, during big occasions, comes pressure. When scrutiny was on him during the World Test Championship final, he was able to put up such a Man of the Match-worthy performance. If I were a betting man, I would definitely put money on him to do something special," he added.

In knockout matches of ICC events, Rabada has taken 15 wickets in five outings, averaging 18.06 with a five-wicket haul and a four-fer.

Interestingly, he has never gone wicketless in a knockout game at ICC events.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup Viewership Breaks Records
T20 World Cup Viewership Breaks Records
India's Bowling Under Scrutiny Ahead of England Semifinal
India's Bowling Under Scrutiny Ahead of England Semifinal
SEE: India Stars Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead of T20 WC Semis
SEE: India Stars Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead of T20 WC Semis
T20 WC Semi-final: India Eye Complete Game as England Loom
T20 WC Semi-final: India Eye Complete Game as England Loom
What Makes Sanju 'Chetta' Kerala's Darling
What Makes Sanju 'Chetta' Kerala's Darling

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding bash2:18

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding bash

Viral Video! A Commercial plane is seen flying over Beirut skies few seconds after explosion1:29

Viral Video! A Commercial plane is seen flying over...

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet0:41

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO