T20 World Cup semifinal: Bavuma backs 'unlucky' Rabada to deliver against New Zealand

'I think he has also been unlucky, right. There have been a lot of dropped catches off his bowling.'

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada has struggled to find his rhythm in the T20 World Cup, picking up just four wickets in six matches so far. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points South Africa Test skipper Temba Bavuma throws his weight behind struggling pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Bavuma hopes Rabada would perform well against New Zealand in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

In knockout matches of ICC tournaments, Rabada has taken 15 wickets in five outings.

South Africa's World Test Championship-winning skipper Temba Bavuma has backed pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to deliver against New Zealand in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Rabada has taken just four wickets in six matches in the marquee event so far at an average of 47.25, a sharp decline from his lofty standards.

While the 30-year-old right-armer showed glimpses of his usual self with a searing spell of 2/22 against the West Indies in a crucial Super Eights clash, he went wicketless against India, UAE, and New Zealand.

Sending a clear message to him, the Proteas chose to rest Rabada for their final Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe, with 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka replacing him.

"I think if you look at the way Lungi Ngidi has performed, Marco Jansen has performed, Corbin Bosch has performed, you know, those guys have been superb. In its rare way, in a team, you are going to have four superb guys at the same time. Even his last performance against the West Indies, you know, he (Rabada) was one of the standouts," said Bavuma.

"I think he has also been unlucky, right. There have been a lot of dropped catches off his bowling. I mean, his figures could have looked a lot different. So, I mean, for me, from a captain's point of view, I would not be unhappy with his performances," he added.

An inspirational figure

Bavuma pointed out that despite his struggles, Rabada, with his 12 years of international experience and 590 wickets, remains an "inspirational" figure within the team, and his skillset and presence provide a full "package" to the team.

Rabada, who played a crucial role in Proteas' maiden WTC title win last year with a nine-wicket haul, including a fifer, in the final against Australia at Lord's, is just 10 short of becoming the fifth South African to scalp 600 international wickets.

"He is an inspirational figure within the team. With players like him, during big occasions, comes pressure. When scrutiny was on him during the World Test Championship final, he was able to put up such a Man of the Match-worthy performance. If I were a betting man, I would definitely put money on him to do something special," he added.

In knockout matches of ICC events, Rabada has taken 15 wickets in five outings, averaging 18.06 with a five-wicket haul and a four-fer.

Interestingly, he has never gone wicketless in a knockout game at ICC events.