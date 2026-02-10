T20 World Cup: Seifert, Allen put on record stand as NZ demolish UAE

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Tim Seifert celebrates his half-century against UAE during the T20 World Cup match on Tuesday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

Key Points Tim Seifert and Finn Allen's 175-run stand off 92 balls is the highest for any wicket in history of T20 World Cup.

New Zealand coasted to a 10-wicket win in only 15.2 overs.

This was New Zealand's second successive victory in T20 World Cup 2026.

The New Zealand opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen went on a rampage, firing the Blacks Caps to an emphatic 10-wicket victory against United Arab Emirates in the T20 World Cup match, in Chennai, on Tuesday.

The UAE did well to post 173 for six, their highest total in T20 World Cups following fine half-centuries from captain Muhammad Waseem (66 not out off 45) and Alishan Sharafu (55 off 4) at the top of the order.



However, the destructive duo of Allen (84 not out off 50) and Seifert (89 not out off 42) ran riot on a red soil pitch to fashion a record-breaking victory for their team.



Their 175-run stand off 92 balls is the highest for any wicket in history of T20 World Cup as New Zealand coasted to the target of 174 in only 15.2 overs.



It was the first game of the tournament for UAE who would need to go back to the drawing board after the hammering at Chepauk.



New Zealand, eliminated early in the previous edition, have fired warning shots to rival teams with two emphatic wins in as many games.



Barring left-arm spinner Haider Ali, none of the UAE bowlers were able to contain Seifert and Allen who scored boundaries at will.



The game was as good as done when New Zealand raced to 119 for no loss in 10 overs at the halfway mark.



The standout shots of Seifert's innings were the reverse sweeps off Haider in the 11th over, fetching him a six and four off successive deliveries.



Allen tore into medium pacer Junaid Siddique early on the innings as he shuffled across the stumps to scoop him for a six over fine leg.



UAE pacers looked clueless against the onslaught of the New Zealand openers, paying a heavy price for bowling too many length balls. Allen completed the milestone of 100 sixes in T20 Internationals during his entertaining effort.



Earlier, Waseem and Sharafu were able to get boundaries regularly in the powerplay despite Aryansh Sharma (8) falling to Jacob Duffy off a short ball in the second over.



Waseem was more aggressive than Sharafu in their opening partnership, employing a ramp off Duffy for a six before coming down the track to Rachin Ravindra for a straight six.



Sharafu, at the other end, got to his fifty with a slog off a slower ball from Matt Henry towards the cow corner.



It took a special fielding effort from Mark Chapman at the deep midwicket boundary to break the partnership. Chapman parried the ball back to Dary Mitchell to complete a fine relay catch.



The boundaries dried up post the dismissal of Sharafu in the 15th over.



However, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santer decided to give the 18th over to Glenn Phillips who ended up leaking 27 runs in the over with Waseem and Mayank Kumar picking up a six each.



UAE managed 51 runs in the last five overs at the loss of four wickets including two in the final over.