T20 World Cup: 'Santner Makes You Feel 10 Feet Tall And Bulletproof': Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra attributes New Zealand's T20 World Cup success to captain Mitchell Santner's exceptional leadership.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup Super 8s match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Rachin Ravindra credits Mitchell Santner's leadership for making New Zealand's players feel confident and supported.

Santner's match-winning knock against Sri Lanka showcased his ability to lead by example.

Ravindra highlighted Santner's tactical acumen and experience, especially on sub-continental pitches, which has helped his team-mates.

Mitchell Santner is a protective shield around his teammates and finds a way to make them feel bigger in stature, New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra said in effusive praise of his captain after the Black Caps beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs to enter the T20 World Cup semi-finals, in Colombo, on Wednesday.

While Ravindra scored 32 and starred with the ball with figures of 4/19 to win Player Of The Match award, it was skipper Santner's 26-ball 47 that saw New Zealand make a stunning comeback to post 168 for 7 after being reduced to 84 for 6 at one stage.

Santner also bowled a miserly spell of 1/19 in four overs, including 12 dot balls as Sri Lanka were restricted to 107 for 8.

According to Ravindra, the greatest attribute of Santner is showing the way with game-changing performances like the one against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

'Santner Leads Through His Performances'

"Obviously we all know how chill he (Santner) is but also how his mind works, like what ball is to bowl from what end is fantastic. But I think more than anything he leads through his performances and his work ethic," Ravindra said at the post-match press conference.

"He backs you and he pumps your tyres a lot and I think it's great to have a leader like that. Makes you feel 10 feet tall and bulletproof every time you go out onto the field and he's just a great presence to have around the group," he added.

It is not just about motivating players but Santner's vast experience of bowling on sub-continental tracks also helps the spin bowling unit.

"You've got obviously Santner who's one of the best white ball spinners in the world who tells you what to bowl so that helps having that extra cover and we've got guys with a lot of experience," Rachin added.