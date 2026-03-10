T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson's 97 Against West Indies Was Turning Point For India: Gambhir

'With the ease and the calmness that he batted, it gave us a lot of confidence that now, probably, we are on the right track.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates with the T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said Sanju Samson's match-winning 97 not out against the West Indies proved to be the big turning point for India in their T20 World Cup triumph.



India outclassed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. They are also the first team to win three T20 World Cups and the first host nation to claim the trophy.



Samson, who struggled for consistency coming into the T20 World Cup, stormed back with a stunning 97 from 50 balls, to single-handedly take India to a five wicket victory the must-win match against the West Indies and seal India's place in the semi-finals.



Samson continued his red-hot form with quickfire knocks of 89 against both England in the semi-final and New Zealand in the final -- becoming only the third batter to score a fifty in both the semis and final of the T20 World Cup.



Asked to pick the turning point of India's triumphant campaign, Gambhir said on JioStar's Follow the Blues: 'It's very difficult to say, but I still believe that Sanju's 97 against the West Indies was the turning point of this campaign because again, it was a virtual quarter-final and someone making a comeback who didn't play four or five matches before the Zimbabwe game.'

'Chasing 195 in a virtual quarter-final, irrespective of whatever the ground is, in a World Cup game, is never easy.'



'With the ease and the calmness that he batted, I think it gave us a lot of confidence in the group that now, probably, we are on the right track.'

'Before that, there was a lot of talk that we play very aggressively in the bilaterals but not in the ICC tournaments. After the West Indies game, when Sanju got going and how Ishan Kishan batted at three, I thought that a lot of things actually started taking shape.'

The coach hailed his team for adapting to his philosophy of 'high-risk, high-reward' cricket without worrying about personal milestones.



'I think more than the win, it was the way the boys adapted to the ideology and philosophy of being high-risk, high-reward.'

'From day one, I had a very strong belief that the T20 format is about impact. It's not about milestones or individual performances. It's about going out there and creating an impact, whether it's on the field, with the ball or with the bat.

The simple ideology throughout this World Cup was that if we could stay in the present and try to control each delivery. Whatever has gone will never come back, you cannot control what's gone and you cannot control what's going to come in the future.

'All you can control is that one particular delivery. Even if you get hit for five sixes, the next delivery could be the game-changing moment. Eventually, it can boil down to something like that. For example, in the semi-final against England, it boiled down to seven runs, one hit.'

Gambhir hails Suryakumar, Bumrah

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with his family after guiding India to the T20 World Cup title. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

For Gambhir, the one aspect from the T20 World Cup that will stay with him forever was how a senior player like Captain Suryakumar Yadav sacrificing his batting position or someone like Jasprit Bumrah taking up the challenge of bowling the tough overs in the interest of the team.



'One thing which will stay with me for the rest of my life is how comfortably and with how much ease the boys adapted to and accepted the batting positions. And it started from the captain (Suryakumar Yadav).

'Against England in the semi-final, Shivam (Dube) got promoted and Surya was absolutely fine with it.

'In the final, Hardik (Pandya) was promoted and the captain was fine with it.

'Many times, in the past we've seen that people want to bat at a certain position, but it wasn't the case with this team. Tilak (Varma) started at number three, then he batted at five, six and even seven, and the same with Shivam, who batted from number four to seven.'



'That is what team sport is all about. This is the ideology.

'Jasprit Bumrah, how can I not mention him? He started with the new ball, bowled in the middle, bowled the tough overs as well. So, all those guys at different stages in this competition were given different roles and how beautifully they adapted and adopted whatever role was given to them,' the coach added.



Gambhir, who took over as the head coach in July 2024 after Rahul Dravid had guided India to the T20 World Cup title, says he had never imagined getting the opportunity to coach the Indian team.



'I could have never thought about winning a World Cup as a coach. I never thought I would get the opportunity or privilege to be the head coach of the Indian team because it's an absolute privilege to again wear the India jersey or do something special for the country.

'When your mom wishes you and tells you 'well done', that's what you play for and what you live for as well.

'What bigger feeling is there than making 140 crore Indians proud. I've always believed that, and I've always told the boys as well, that being in that dressing room is a privilege, not an entitlement.

'Thousands of people would want to be in my position as the head coach of the Indian team, and many would want to be in the position the players are in.'