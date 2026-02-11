Bangar urges India's batters to maintain fearless approach

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar advises the Indian cricket team to stick with their fearless and aggressive batting approach in the T20 World Cup, despite recent struggles.

IMAGE: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav batted fearlessly for a 49-ball unbeaten 84 during India scratchy 29-run win over the USA in their T20 World Cup opener at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, on February 7, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Sanjay Bangar says India's aggressive batting approach in T20 cricket, while risky, has yielded significant success.

He suggests that the team should focus on maintaining their fearless style, with slight adjustments for situational awareness.

Bangar highlights the balance of maturity and explosiveness in India's batting line-up, with players like Tilak Varma, Surya, and Hardik capable of adjusting to different scenarios.

He anticipates Jasprit Bumrah's return to the playing eleven, potentially replacing Mohammed Siraj.

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar says there is no need to "overanalyse" India's batting struggles against the USA in their opening T20 World Cup match, as their ultra-aggressive approach, though risky, has delivered considerable success.

India were reduced to 77 for six in the 13th over during their opening match at the Wankhede stadium but managed a 29-run win over the USA.

"I don't think Indian batters should overanalyse what happened at Wankhede against the USA, because the approach this Indian batting line-up plays with nowadays in T20 cricket is obviously fraught with risk," Bangar said on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues'.

"On days like that, when a couple of wickets fall, and you still want to keep going hard, you are bound to lose wickets in clusters. If there is one learning, it is to maybe slow down slightly, but not have too much of a doubt in your approach, because that fearless style has given you a lot of success.

"Keep backing your abilities and keep playing the way this Indian batting unit has approached T20 cricket over the last 18 months or so."

India's batting: Maturity and explosiveness

Bangar said India's batting line-up strikes a good balance between maturity and explosiveness.

"When I look at this Indian batting line-up, it has a great mix of maturity as well as fearlessness. Now, in terms of maturity, you have players who can adjust to the needs of the situation," the former all-rounder said.

"Tilak Varma bats in that fashion, as do Surya and Hardik. So, if India find themselves in a similar position again, the onus may be on one of those three to steady the innings a little bit, while the batters around them continue to play the way they have been playing.

"That is something the team and the batting group might discuss going forward."

India will face Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday.

Washington Sundar's fitness and possible team changes

On Washington Sundar's improved fitness and possible changes to the playing eleven, Bangar said: "It's great news that Washington Sundar is going to join the team, because the Indian management has been patient with him and has a lot of confidence in his abilities.

"The fact that they persisted with him in the squad despite his unavailability at the start of the tournament shows they want to maintain a similar team combination.

"If, say for instance, a spin-bowling all-rounder is required, Washington Sundar can certainly come in. But I don't see him playing in Delhi. I certainly see Jasprit Bumrah making it to the playing eleven, with the in-form Mohammed Siraj the one likely to miss out."