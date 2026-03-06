T20 World Cup: Sakshi's Epic Jump Has Dhoni In Splits

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi. Photograph: Sakshi Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a rare appearance to watch India's semi-final against England at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.



Dhoni captained India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title at the Wankhede, scoring that memorable six in the final against Sri Lanka.

in the final against Sri Lanka.

Earlier on Thursday, Sakshi and Dhoni attended Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding in Mumbai.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni's over-the-top excited reaction became a huge hit with fans on social media during the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.



The video which has gone viral shows Sakshi leap out of her chair in excitement after she thought that Jasprit Bumrah had taken a catch off his own bowling, but it turned out to be a bump ball as Sam Curran's shot had bounced before it was taken by the bowler.

Photograph: Screengrab via ICC Hindi Official/Instagram

Dhoni sported a huge grin as he tried to rein in Sakshi's excitement before explaining her the reality of the catch, leaving everyone in the VIP box in splits.