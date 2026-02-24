T20 World Cup: Rinku Singh Returns Home After Father Hospitalised; Doubtful For Zimbabwe Match

Rinku Singh has left the Indian team's camp in Chennai due to a family emergency, and is a big doubt for the crucial match against Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh returned home after his father Khanchand Singh was admitted in a hospital in Greater Noida in a serious condition. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Middle-order batter Rinku Singh on Tuesday returned home, owing to an emergency situation in the family, BCCI sources told PTI.

Rinku did not attend India's training session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while rest of his colleagues were present at the nets.

"Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India's practice session at the Chepauk," the source close to the development said.

Rinku's father Khanchand Singh has been admitted in a hospital in Greater Noida in a serious condition and hence the player had to rush back, the sources added.

Rinku Doubtful For Zimbabwe Match

Rinku's sudden departure from the camp has raised doubts over the left-hander's availability for India's must-win Super 8s match against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday.

Rinku had fallen for a duck after being sent in at No 8 in India's 76-run defeat against South Africa at Ahmedabad, while he made six in the group match against the Netherlands in New Delhi.

Before that he made 11 against Pakistan, 1 against Namibia and six against the USA.