Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Rinku Singh Returns Home After Father Hospitalised; Doubtful For Zimbabwe Match

T20 World Cup: Rinku Singh Returns Home After Father Hospitalised; Doubtful For Zimbabwe Match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 24, 2026 20:30 IST

Rinku Singh has left the Indian team's camp in Chennai due to a family emergency, and is a big doubt for the crucial match against Zimbabwe.

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh returned home after his father Khanchand Singh was admitted in a hospital in Greater Noida in a serious condition. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Rinku Singh abruptly left the Indian cricket team's camp in Chennai due to a family emergency.
  • Rinku's father is reportedly hospitalized in serious condition in Greater Noida.
  • The left-hander is doubtful for India's crucial Super Eights match against Zimbabwe.

Middle-order batter Rinku Singh on Tuesday returned home, owing to an emergency situation in the family, BCCI sources told PTI.

Rinku did not attend India's training session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while rest of his colleagues were present at the nets.

 

"Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India's practice session at the Chepauk," the source close to the development said.

Rinku's father Khanchand Singh has been admitted in a hospital in Greater Noida in a serious condition and hence the player had to rush back, the sources added.

Rinku Doubtful For Zimbabwe Match

Rinku's sudden departure from the camp has raised doubts over the left-hander's availability for India's must-win Super 8s match against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday.

Rinku had fallen for a duck after being sent in at No 8 in India's 76-run defeat against South Africa at Ahmedabad, while he made six in the group match against the Netherlands in New Delhi.

Before that he made 11 against Pakistan, 1 against Namibia and six against the USA.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
