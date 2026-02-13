T20 World Cup: Rain Threat For India Vs Pakistan Match In Colombo

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav during a training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Accuweather has forecast some rain showers during the day on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has warned the public about a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal.

Thousands of fans from India and Pakistan are expected to flock to Colombo for Sunday's match.

The high-profile T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday could be disrupted by rain.



Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology issued a special bulletin on Friday morning, warning the public about possibility of rain in Colombo on Sunday caused by a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.



'A low-pressure area is likely to form over southeastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February. The general public are requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard,' it said.



Accuweather has also forecast some rain showers on Sunday morning and in the afternoon, but no rain is forecast during the match which is scheduled to start at 7pm IST.



The India-Pakistan match has already seen its fair share of off-field dramas. Pakistan had initially announced a boycott of the match in solidarity with Bangladesh before a dramatic U-turn saw them reverse their decision and agree to play India.

Thousands of fans from India and Pakistan are expected to flock to Colombo for the big game on Sunday.



Defending champions India are the big favourites to defend their title. They have won both their opening matches against USA and Namibia.



Pakistan were lucky to escape with a victory against the Netherlands in their World Cup opener, before they eased past USA by 32 runs.