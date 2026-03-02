HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: 'Proud of Thiruvananthapuram's native son, the Pride of India': Tharoor, Kerala CM hail Sanju Samson

T20 World Cup: 'Proud of Thiruvananthapuram's native son, the Pride of India': Tharoor, Kerala CM hail Sanju Samson

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 10:00 IST

x

'In this battle of nerves, our boy from Thiruvananthapuram delivered nothing short of a masterclass innings. Sanju, both Kerala and India hold you close to their hearts.'

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates after powering India to victory against West Indies in the T20 World Cup match in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Sanju Samson slammed an unbeaten 97 from 50 balls to take India to a five-wicket win against West Indies.
  • Samson surpassed the great Virat Kohli (82) to register the highest score by an Indian batter in a run chase in T20 World Cups.
  • His knock is the second-highest by an Indian batter in T20 World Cups after Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010.

Following his match-winning knock in the must-win T20 World Cup Super 8s match against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday, congratulatory messages poured in for Sanju Samson from across Kerala.

Samson's majestic knock of 97 from 50 balls single-handedly powered India to a five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Leaders from all political parties and prominent personalities shared Samson's pictures and videos on their social media accounts to congratulate the batter on his splendid knock.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, a long-time supporter of Samson and who hails from his parliamentary constituency, was ecstatic at the wicketkeeper-batter's superb innings in the must-win match against West Indies.

"I had suffered for him as earlier setbacks saw him lose his place in the side. Today, he showed the world why he deserved to be there in the first place. Proud of Thiruvananthapuram's native son, the Pride of India," said Tharoor.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a message on his social media account, saying, "Our land has a special strength - no one can bring it down. May he go on to achieve even greater milestones for the country. Heartfelt congratulations to Sanju Samson!"

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan shared a video of the innings and wrote, "One name - Sanju Samson."

 

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that in a crucial moment, Samson rose to the occasion with a magnificent innings.

"An unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls! With an unbelievable knock, he single-handedly powered Team India into the semifinals," he said.

"In this battle of nerves, our boy from Thiruvananthapuram delivered nothing short of a masterclass innings. Sanju, both Kerala and India hold you close to their hearts. Come back lifting the cup."

Film star Mohanlal said it was exhilarating to watch Samson in such sublime form.

"A truly masterful innings that speaks volumes of his character and talent. Hearty congratulations to the entire Indian team for storming into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. Keep the flag flying high," he said.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran rated Samson's performance as one of the greatest T20 innings ever. 

"That too in a virtual quarterfinal on the World Cup stage! Sanju Samson," he said on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'It was all about backing Sanju Samson': Gambhir
'It was all about backing Sanju Samson': Gambhir
'Respect The Name: Sanju Samson!!!'
'Respect The Name: Sanju Samson!!!'
Good things happen to good people: Surya hails Sanju
Good things happen to good people: Surya hails Sanju
PIX: Samson's 97 Powers India to T20 WC Semis
PIX: Samson's 97 Powers India to T20 WC Semis
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Smoke Rises on Western Edge as Missile Alerts Sound in Doha1:31

Smoke Rises on Western Edge as Missile Alerts Sound in Doha

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei0:50

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's...

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe1:13

Shilpa Shetty's Youthful Charm Leaves Fans in Awe

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO