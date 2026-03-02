T20 World Cup: 'Proud of Thiruvananthapuram's native son, the Pride of India': Tharoor, Kerala CM hail Sanju Samson

'In this battle of nerves, our boy from Thiruvananthapuram delivered nothing short of a masterclass innings. Sanju, both Kerala and India hold you close to their hearts.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates after powering India to victory against West Indies in the T20 World Cup match in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sanju Samson slammed an unbeaten 97 from 50 balls to take India to a five-wicket win against West Indies.

Samson surpassed the great Virat Kohli (82) to register the highest score by an Indian batter in a run chase in T20 World Cups.

His knock is the second-highest by an Indian batter in T20 World Cups after Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010.

Following his match-winning knock in the must-win T20 World Cup Super 8s match against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday, congratulatory messages poured in for Sanju Samson from across Kerala.



Samson's majestic knock of 97 from 50 balls single-handedly powered India to a five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.



Leaders from all political parties and prominent personalities shared Samson's pictures and videos on their social media accounts to congratulate the batter on his splendid knock.



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, a long-time supporter of Samson and who hails from his parliamentary constituency, was ecstatic at the wicketkeeper-batter's superb innings in the must-win match against West Indies.



"I had suffered for him as earlier setbacks saw him lose his place in the side. Today, he showed the world why he deserved to be there in the first place. Proud of Thiruvananthapuram's native son, the Pride of India," said Tharoor.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a message on his social media account, saying, "Our land has a special strength - no one can bring it down. May he go on to achieve even greater milestones for the country. Heartfelt congratulations to Sanju Samson!"



Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan shared a video of the innings and wrote, "One name - Sanju Samson."

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that in a crucial moment, Samson rose to the occasion with a magnificent innings.



"An unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls! With an unbelievable knock, he single-handedly powered Team India into the semifinals," he said.



"In this battle of nerves, our boy from Thiruvananthapuram delivered nothing short of a masterclass innings. Sanju, both Kerala and India hold you close to their hearts. Come back lifting the cup."



Film star Mohanlal said it was exhilarating to watch Samson in such sublime form.



"A truly masterful innings that speaks volumes of his character and talent. Hearty congratulations to the entire Indian team for storming into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. Keep the flag flying high," he said.



Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran rated Samson's performance as one of the greatest T20 innings ever.



"That too in a virtual quarterfinal on the World Cup stage! Sanju Samson," he said on X.