Australia arrive in Pakistan for 3-match T20I series

IMAGE: Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia will be playing the T20I series against Pakistan without some of their star players. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Australia arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to play in a three-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan still await government directive on T20 World Cup participation.

Australia have reached Lahore without some of their experienced players including Pat Cummins.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, arrived in Lahore on Wednesday to play in a three-match T20I series, even as confusion prevails over Pakistan's participation in next month's T20 World Cup.

The series has been seen as Pakistan's final preparatory step for the T20 World Cup but it remains to be seen if the national team would get the government's nod to take part in the tournament starting on February 7.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, had conveyed that all options were on the table the decision will be taken by either Friday or next Monday.

Pakistan has been protesting ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board and interim government insisted they will not play T20 World Cup matches in India over security concerns.

Pakistan, meanwhile, announced their squad for the 20-team tournament which is, with one exception, the same which will face off against Australia.

The selectors have dropped pacer Muhammad Wasim Jr from the squad for the World Cup but he will be available for series against Australia.

Australia have reached Lahore without some of their experienced players including Pat Cummins.

Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Nathan Ellis have all been rested for the Pakistan series to recover completely from injuries before the WC.

But the Australian squad, in Pakistan for the first time after mid-2022, is still strong with Travis Head, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis among those who featured in the Ashes.

Australia squad:

Mitch Marsh (Captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe (Wicketkeeper), Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa.