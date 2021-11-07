T20 World Cup PICS: Pakistan vs Scotland

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Pakistan and Scotland, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik struck 6 sixes and a four during a breezy 54 off 18 balls to power Pakistan to an imposing total against Scotland in the T20 World Cup match, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Shoaib Malik blasted six sixes in an unbeaten 18-ball 54 after Babar Azam's fourth half-century of the tournament as Pakistan posted 189 for 4 against Scotland in their final Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

Thanks to Malik's blitz, Pakistan scored 43 runs in the last two overs, including 26 off the final six deliveries bowled by Chris Greaves.

It was tournament's joint-fastest fifty alongside K L Rahul's 18-ball 50, which also came against Scotland.

Babar, who once again donned the role of accumulator, is only the third batter to score four half-centuries in a T20 World Cup, after former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and India captain Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in the 2007 and 2014 editions of the tournament respectively.

IMAGE: Pakistan opener Babar Azam hits a six during his 66 off 47 balls, as Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross looks on. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Having struggled to 60 for 2 at the halfway stage, Pakistan scored 129 runs in back 10.

Opting to bat first, Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had a sedate start, as the Scotland bowlers did well to keep the run-rate below six at the end of the Power-play.

Having smoked Bradley Wheal for a gigantic six over deep mid-wicket, Rizwan was dismissed by Hamza Tahir, who drew the batter with a tossed-up delivery before getting an under-edge to the wicketkeeper.

The Scots deserved plaudits for the manner in which they kept a lid on the Pakistan scoring as the Powerplay ended with the score 35 without loss.

IMAGE: Scotland's spinner Hamza Tahir celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

But that immediately changed to 35 for 1 off the first ball of the next over with Rizwan's dismissal.

Even as Babar went along nicely, one-down Fakhar Zaman's lean run in the tournament continued as the batter ended up giving a catch to Michael Leask while going for a big shot off Greaves.

Pakistan were 60 for 2 at the halfway stage, as Scotland managed to keep their opponents down to a run-a-ball.

However, things changed completely as Pakistan entered the back 10, with both Babar and the veteran Mohammad Hafeez (31 off 19 balls) cutting loose to clear the ropes at regular intervals during a brisk 53-run third-wicket partnership.

IMAGE: Scotland's spinner Chris Greaves celebrates the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Babar was his usual classy self when he played the ball along the ground, but, at the same time, he did not hesitate to go over the top, the result of which were three sixes.

After Babar's dismissal, the show belonged to Malik, whose onslaught was on another level, with Scotland having no answer to the veteran’s power.

Malik hit three maximums in the final over to record his own half-century, reaching 54 off just 18 balls in a masterful display of power-hitting.

The stunning effort is the fastest 50 scored by a Pakistan player in T20 internationals.